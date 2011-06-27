Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$30,995Great Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base28,238 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
THIS BEAUTIFUL LEXUS RC350 IS STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY!! WHY BUY FROM US? We have been in business for 26 years. We are not going anywhere. Each team member has 20+ years in the car business with most of those years here at Int'l Motor Productions; We are all working together to save our customers money and give them the best, no-pressure car buying experience ever! Our customers become part of our family. Truly. We actually make the car buying experience relaxing and fun for you! EVERY VEHICLE IS CARFAX CERTIFIED FOR YOUR PROTECTION! EVERY VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN / CLEAR TITLE!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles at the lowest possible price while providing the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. !!!INTERNATIONAL MOTOR PRODUCTIONS Always has a great Price!!! Need to protect your investment, No worries we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. For more information please contact our finance department. International Motor Productions offers a variety of extended used car warranty options with various levels of coverage. We offer multiple warranty packages including those from GWC, Diamond, Red Shield, Velocity, and Penn. We carry multiple policies so that we can give you the option to select the coverage that best fits your personal situation.We also provide Autocheck and/or Carfax for all of our cars. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9G5014385
Stock: 014385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$25,988Great Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base69,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell BMW of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC4G5012334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,995Great Deal | $1,230 below market
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base48,234 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northern Kentucky Auto Sales - Cold Spring / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC8G5006297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,998Good Deal | $1,796 below market
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base25,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Birmingham - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hoover / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls, check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC3G5011952
Stock: 19112856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,991Good Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base37,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Luxury Package Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Wheels: 19" X 8" Aluminum Alloy Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Pre-Collision System Rear Lip Spoiler Accessory Package 2 Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Perf Leather-Trimmed Seat Mat. W/Contrast Stitch Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Lexus RC 350 with 37,946mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Lexus RC 350.Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.More information about the 2016 Lexus RC 350:The new Lexus RC operates in a field that includes the BMW 435i, Mercedes-Benz C350 and Audi A5. At nearly every turn, the RC out performs one or all, be it in standard features, pricing, or outright performance. Lexus understands the competitive nature of the luxury sport coupe segment and the RC is poised to dominate.Interesting features of this model are Wide array of powertrain options, available technology, performance availability in the RC F, and luxurious cabin Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1G5014073
Stock: G5014073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$33,522Good Deal | $810 below market
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base32,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival!2016 Lexus RC 350 2D Coupe Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V***TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS***, ** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **NEW CAR TRADE**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD**, **BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 6158 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC2G5006117
Stock: T201005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $32,990
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base15,186 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC0G5011987
Stock: 2000605388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $28,995Fair Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base69,083 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AWD, CARFAX 1-OWNER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This all wheel drive 2016 Lexus Rc 350 features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 Exterior with a Black Synthetic Leather Interior. With only 69,083 miles this 2016 Lexus Rc is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2016 Lexus Rc in Columbus,OH Includes: Keyless Start, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# G5006379* Toyota Direct has this 2016 Lexus Rc 350 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2016 Lexus Rc 350! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 26.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Lexus Rc comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Synthetic Leather, Dual Power Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Cross Traffic Alerts, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Auto Leveling Headlights, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear Air Bag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 217 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BCXG5006379
Stock: G5006379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Price Drop$32,000Fair Deal | $204 below market
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base43,447 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.CARFAX One-Owner.2016 Lexus RC 350 AWD F Sport w/ Navigation Obsidian AWD 3.5L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24VSun Roof/Moon Roof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Navigation/Navi/GPS, Heated Steering Wheel, 10 Speakers, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, CD player, Driver Seat Memory, F Sport Front Fender Badges, F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim, F Sport Package w/All Season Tires, F Sport Shift Knob, Front dual zone A/C, Glove Box w/Key, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, High-Friction Brake Pads, Lexus Enform, Lexus Enform Destinations, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Moonroof w/Power Tilt/Slide, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, Perf Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shift, Power Front Sport Seats w/Contrast Stitching, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation, Silver Performance Trim, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19 x 8 Aluminum Alloy F Sport.L/Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* 161 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 milesClean CARFAX.Reviews:* Impeccable interior craftsmanship; sophisticated ride quality; quiet at speed; precise steerin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHSE5BC9G5005904
Stock: P6651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $34,997Fair Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base21,464 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
F-Sport Package W/Summer Tires Navigation System W/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Pre-Collision System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Nebula Gray Pearl Rioja Red; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC9G5014127
Stock: G5014127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$33,438Fair Deal | $366 below market
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base31,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M & S Auto - Sacramento / California
You'll turn heads in our 2016 Lexus RC 350 Coupe presented in Gray as it boasts a striking, contemporary design paired with exhilarating and efficient performance! Powering our Coupe is a TurboCharged 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 306hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination delivers superb handling with quick acceleration and nearly 25mpg on the open road. Aerodynamic efficiency is seamlessly integrated into the unconventional design of our RC 350. Our coupe delivers delicious drama with its wide, low stance and aggressive grille that catches the eye. Take a look inside and you'll see the impeccable craftsmanship continues inside the 350 cabin with keyless ignition/entry, drive-mode select, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Sit back in the heated and cooled leather front seats and admire the aluminum trim as you enjoy next-level connectivity via Lexus Display Audio featuring a central display, Bluetooth/smartphone connectivity, voice controls, Lexus Enform Service Connect and more! Lexus RC received exemplary safety scores thanks to anti-lock brakes with brake assist, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags, as well as Lexus Enform Safety Connect that incorporates collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator and roadside assistance. With race-inspired styling and luxurious amenities, this brilliant RC 350 coupe is a must-see, must-drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC6G5013369
Stock: A28052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $34,995Fair Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base23,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! F-Sport Package W/Summer Tires Navigation System Package Moonroof W/Power Tilt/Slide Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Pre-Collision System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC2G5013045
Stock: G5013045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $36,995Fair Deal
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base20,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
ONLY 20,901 Miles! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PRE. F-SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES, LED FOG LAMPS. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESF-SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" Aluminum Alloy F Sport, Tires: P235/40R19 Fr & P265/35R19 Rr Summer, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F Sport tuned suspension, Power Front Sport Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO VTR and Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display, Back-Up Camera, Mark Levinson Premium Surround System, 17 speakers, advanced discrete amplifier design w/835 watts max, power at less than 0.1% THD and 7.1-channel speaker architecture, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation (NL), MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE, FRONT & REAR INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net. 2016 Lexus RC 350 with ULTRA WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 306 HP at 6400 RPM*.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC1G5011478
Stock: N5011478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $37,947
Certified 2016 Lexus RC 350 Base28,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! RC 350 trim. L/ Certified, ONLY 28,701 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Seats, NAV, MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, REAR LIP SPOILER, F-SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES, LED FOG LAMPS.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDEKeyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGESF-SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES active sound control, T145/70D18 Aluminum Spare Tire, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, F Sport Front Fender Badges, LFA Inspired TFT Instrumentation, Glove Box w/Key, Silver Performance Trim, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Perf Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters, F SPORT logo, F Sport Shift Knob, High-Friction Brake Pads, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, Unique Front Fascia/Grille, Wheels: 19" x 8" Aluminum Alloy F Sport, Tires: P235/40R19 Fr & P265/35R19 Rr Summer, Driver Seat Memory, Stainless Steel Scuff Plates, Lexus logo, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Sport Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Mgmt (VDIM), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F Sport tuned suspension, Power Front Sport Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE VTR, Touchpad RTI, Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display, Lexus Insider and voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Back-Up Camera, Lexus Enform DestinationsA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC2G5012266
Stock: 200745A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$32,995
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base55,577 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 57,221! RC 350 trim. Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 . Call Us Today! MP3 Player, Keyless EntryOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, lane change assist, Driver Seat Memory, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, memory and reverse tilt-down, Heated & Vented Driver & Passenger Seats, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO VTR and Electro Multi Vision (EMV) display, Back-Up Camera, Mark Levinson Premium Surround System, 17 speakers, advanced discrete amplifier design w/835 watts max, power at less than 0.1% THD and 7.1-channel speaker architecture, Radio: AM/FM/In-Dash CD/DVD & Navigation (NL), MOONROOF W/POWER TILT/SLIDE, WHEELS: 19 X 8 ALUMINUM ALLOY Tires: P235/40R19 Fr & P265/35R19 Rr X9J Summer, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM Radar Cruise ControlSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHO WE AREOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC0G5013268
Stock: U5013268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $32,791
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base56,189 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC4G5011801
Stock: G5011801P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $27,999
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base65,460 milesDelivery available*
Amazing Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC8G5013115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,995
2016 Lexus RC 350 Base34,738 milesDelivery available*
Cars Unlimited of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus RC 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHHE5BC8G5013860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
