2022 Lexus RC 350

MSRP range: $45,250 - $51,330
MSRP$46,325
At a Glance:
  • 8 Colors
  • 2 Trims
Is the Lexus RC 350 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RC 350 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RC 350 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RC 350 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RC 350 has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RC 350. Learn more

Is the Lexus RC 350 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus RC 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Lexus RC 350 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus RC 350 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RC 350 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus RC 350?

The least-expensive 2022 Lexus RC 350 is the 2022 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,250.

Other versions include:

  • F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,720
  • F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $51,330
  • 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $47,415
  • 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,250
What are the different models of Lexus RC 350?

If you're interested in the Lexus RC 350, the next question is, which RC 350 model is right for you? RC 350 variants include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of RC 350 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Lexus RC 350 Overview

The 2022 Lexus RC 350 is offered in the following submodels: RC 350 Coupe. Available styles include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Lexus RC 350 models are available with a 3.5 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 311 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Lexus RC 350 comes with rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic, 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Lexus RC 350 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Lexus RC 350?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Lexus RC 350 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 RC 350.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Lexus RC 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 RC 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2022 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

2022 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Lexus RC 350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Lexus RC 350.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,831.

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

2022 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
23 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/28 highway MPG

2022 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/26 highway MPG

2022 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement3.5 L
Passenger Volume94.2 cu.ft.
Wheelbase107.5 in.
Length185.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height54.9 in.
Curb Weight3748 lbs.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

