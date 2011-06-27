2022 Lexus RC 350
MSRP range: $45,250 - $51,330
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC 350 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RC 350 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus RC 350 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RC 350 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RC 350 has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RC 350. Learn more
Is the Lexus RC 350 reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus RC 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus RC 350 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus RC 350 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RC 350 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus RC 350?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus RC 350 is the 2022 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,250.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,720
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $51,330
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $47,415
- 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,250
What are the different models of Lexus RC 350?
If you're interested in the Lexus RC 350, the next question is, which RC 350 model is right for you? RC 350 variants include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of RC 350 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
