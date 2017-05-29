Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me

231 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ATS Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 231 listings
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    37,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,500

    $4,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Silver
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    31,557 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,551

    $4,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    46,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,973

    $4,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    12,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,698

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    72,587 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,300

    $1,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    31,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,900

    $2,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium

    22,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,842

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    19,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,880

    $264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    29,001 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,803

    $2,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    28,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,900

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    31,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,988

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    45,614 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,738

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium

    23,038 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,988

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    38,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,988

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    42,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,000

    $1,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    41,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,900

    $952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    13,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    14,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac ATS Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 231 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS Coupe
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ATS Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Great car except for two problems.
Walter Marsh,05/29/2017
Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a great car as far as acceleration and handling goes. Plus, in my opinion, it's a great looking car and has a reasonably comfortable interior. The back seat is unsuitable for adult passengers but I didn't buy a coupe for four people to ride in. I do think the workmanship is very good. There are two major problems. I do not have the cue system and as I'm not much for high tech things, this is fine with me. However most controls are via a touch screen. Especially annoying are the controls for the heating/a.c. system. They should have added a few knobs instead of having to look over at the screen and touch the appropriate arrow. My biggest complaint, and you don't hear much about this, are the run flat tires which cause the ride, when hitting any type of bump, to be extremely harsh. I so disliked the run flats that I recently changed them out to non run flats and the ride is tremendously improved. Maybe I can only do 70 around that turn instead of 73 but that's okay with me. I put a repair kit in the trunk which includes a compressor and sealant and I also have Cadillac and AAA road side service so I am not overly concerned about a flat. Also, when you ride on a run flat with no air in it, you can than throw the tire away as the sidewall has been compromised. Oh, one other thing. The engine has the stop/start system but in 2016 there is a disable button which I engage every time I start the car. On the 2017's you cannot disable the stop/start feature. All in all, I like the car a lot but it took me getting rid of the run flats to say that.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
ATS Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac ATS Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings