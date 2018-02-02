The RC350 AWD FSport model is a fun car to drive. We’ve had several Lexus vehicles and dozens of other makes both SUVs and Sedans, but this is one of our great cars to drive. I wanted a fun car to drive in my senior years. I looked at the 2018 Mustang GT 5.0, the 2018 Camero and the 2018 and 2016 Corvette Stingray and decided to buy the 2018 RC 350 Black Edition FSport AW drive. Why did we chose this vehicle? Fit and finish was better than all the other cars I reviewed, the features and the price by comparison. The quality of this Lexus is fantastic like all the previous Lexus vehicles we have owned. In Sport mode it has a very throaty sound and the suspension tightens right up. It corners flat on the corners and pulls away out of the turns. Having raced 1600 cc vehicles with modified engines, I would love to take this Lexus on the track against any of the ones I owned/raced in the past. Want quality and reliability, buy a Lexus. It lacks three features our RX 350 has: HUD, all-around camera viewing for parking (low front end can be damaged when parking without this feature) and side mirrors that collapse when car is locked. Since buying this vehicle I have only had one visit to the dealer and that was for recall for a gas pump recall. Unfortunately when they removed the pump they spilled gas under the rear seat and two months later the smell is still in the car. It sure gives us a headache whenever we are driving for more than twenty minutes. They said the smell would be gone in a day or two. WRONG! It would have been nice if they had cleaned up the mess before giving the car back to us. Other than that I still love the car.

