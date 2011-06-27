  1. Home
2021 Lexus RC 350

What’s new

  • Blind-spot monitor now standard across the lineup
  • New limited-production Black Line Special Edition model
  • Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior craftsmanship
  • One of the quietest cars in its class
  • Smooth power from the V6 engine
  • Offers less cargo room than competitors
  • Overall performance comes up short against rivals
  • Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
  • Tiny back seats are small, even for kids
MSRP Starting at
$45,150
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus RC 350.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$51,230
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
    2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    2dr Coupe AWD
    3.5L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$47,315
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    3.5L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$45,150
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
    F SPORT 2dr Coupe features & specs
    F SPORT 2dr Coupe
    3.5L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$49,620
    MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all 2021 Lexus RC 350 features & specs
    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus RC 350 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 RC 350 both on the road and at the track. The RC 350 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. The RC 350 has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus RC 350?

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Lexus RC 350:

    • Blind-spot monitor now standard across the lineup
    • New limited-production Black Line Special Edition model
    • Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus RC 350 reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus RC 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RC 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RC 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    Is the 2021 Lexus RC 350 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus RC 350 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 RC 350 is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus RC 350?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus RC 350 is the 2021 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,150.

    Other versions include:

    • F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $51,230
    • 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $47,315
    • 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,150
    • F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,620
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus RC 350?

    If you're interested in the Lexus RC 350, the next question is, which RC 350 model is right for you? RC 350 variants include F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

    More about the 2021 Lexus RC 350

    2021 Lexus RC 350 Overview

    The 2021 Lexus RC 350 is offered in the following submodels: RC 350 Coupe. Available styles include F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus RC 350?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus RC 350 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RC 350.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus RC 350?

    2021 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Lexus RC 350s are available in my area?

    There are currently 2 new 2021 RC 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,185 and mileage as low as 0 miles.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus RC 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus RC 350 for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,043.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,379.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus RC 350?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

