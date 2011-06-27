  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RC 350
  4. Used 2015 Lexus RC 350
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2015 Lexus RC 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccable interior craftsmanship
  • sophisticated ride quality
  • quiet at speed
  • precise steering in standard form
  • V6 engine's smooth power.
  • Lackluster acceleration
  • small backseat
  • distracting touchpad controller.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Lexus RC 350 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$23,450 - $35,250
Used RC 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Based on the IS sedan platform, the 2015 Lexus RC 350 distills the brand's traditional refinement into a sporty two-door package. It's a satisfying result, but a few other rival luxury sport coupes are more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

After years of only having German entry-level luxury sport coupes to pick from, you're finally getting another option to consider from Lexus: the 2015 Lexus RC 350. Derived from the Lexus IS sedan, the RC 350 certainly makes a statement with its rakish good looks. And just like the IS 350, the RC 350 features a silken 306-horsepower V6 engine with available all-wheel drive. There's no 250 version at this point, but there is the extra-strength RC F version with a 467-hp V8 if you've got a serious need for speed.

This Lexus coupe's strengths are most readily apparent in the RC 350's interior, though. The RC 350's dashboard design is attractive and contemporary, and just about every surface you can find or touch is finished with high-quality materials. We're also fond of the comfortable and supportive front seats complemented by suspension tuning that does a great job of smoothing out rough pavement. For general commuting and daily driving, the RC 350 is an excellent companion.

Alas, there are weaknesses as well. Given the reduction of doors and seating capacity of only four, you might hope for sharper performance, but the RC 350 is no quicker than the regular IS 350, a car that's already slower than its similarly powered rivals. In our handling tests, we found that the RC 350 with the optional F Sport package and variable-ratio steering doesn't live up to its racy billing: The standard calibration is the better value in our opinion. We're also not sold on the infotainment system in navigation-equipped RCs due to a fiddly controller that requires you to move your fingertip on a touchpad in mouselike fashion.

Overall, though, the 2015 Lexus RC 350 merits real consideration as a luxurious, well-equipped luxury coupe, which is why it earned an Edmunds "B" rating. The 2015 Audi A5 and S5 and the 2015 BMW 4 Series are still our favorites in this class given their superior athleticism, but you'll pay a premium for one with six-cylinder power. Elsewhere, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C350 coupe remains a strong option in its final year of production, while the new 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe is a fresh new face from Detroit. But if the 2015 RC 350's avant-garde styling strikes your fancy, chances are you'll be pleased by what lies beneath.

2015 Lexus RC 350 models

The 2015 Lexus RC 350 is an entry-level luxury sport coupe available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. It's offered in a single well-equipped trim level.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, selectable drive modes, LED headlights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated seats (AWD only), leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, real wood and aluminum trim and a 60/40 folding rear seat with armrest.

Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch color display, voice controls (including Siri Eyes Free for iPhone users) and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and iPod/USB connections. Also standard is Lexus Enform Remote, which provides access to common functions, vehicle status reports and GPS location via a smartphone app.

A number of options packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on the region in which you live. The Premium package includes heated and ventilated front seats as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package includes those items along with auto-dimming side mirrors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, perforated leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with a heated rim on AWD models) and driver memory settings. The All-Weather package (AWD only) includes headlight washers and a windshield wiper de-icer.

The Navigation package adds a console-mounted touchpad controller, a navigation system, upgraded voice controls and smartphone app integration (including Bing, Yelp, Pandora and iHeartRadio). The Navigation/Mark Levinson package adds a 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The F Sport package includes the Premium package features along with a mesh grille, a unique front fascia, 19-inch wheels with summer (RWD) or all-season (AWD) tires, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, upgraded front brake pads (RWD only), sport front seats, perforated leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with a heated rim on AWD models), driver memory settings and a special instrument cluster.

Stand-alone options include a power sunroof, LED foglights, variable-ratio steering with a four-wheel steering system (RWD F Sport only), adaptive cruise control (bundled with a collision mitigation system) and front and rear parking sensors.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Lexus RC 350 is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Lexus RC 350 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 generating 306 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for rear-wheel-drive models, but a six-speed automatic is used for all-wheel-drive cars.

In Edmunds testing, a rear-drive RC 350 F Sport accelerated to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is a few tenths behind the C350 and about a full second slower than the six-cylinder BMW 435i. Even the four-cylinder 428i did the deed in 5.4 seconds.

While we managed 24 mpg on our mixed-driving Edmunds evaluation loop, the EPA estimates that the RC 350 will deliver 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with RWD and 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) with AWD.

Safety

The 2015 Lexus RC 350's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is Lexus Enform Safety Connect, an onboard emergency telematics system that incorporates collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator and roadside assistance.

The optional Premium package includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The adaptive cruise control option is bundled with a collision mitigation system that can initiate braking automatically if a frontal impact is deemed imminent.

The 2015 RC lineup earned the top rating of "Good" from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in its small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-impact tests; it also scored the top rating of "Good" in side-impact, rollover performance and whiplash protection from its front seats.

At the Edmunds test track, we measured a 120-foot simulated panic stop from 60 mph in an RC 350 F Sport. This distance is disappointing and longer than average for a sporty coupe, especially one equipped with grippy summer tires.

Driving

The 2015 Lexus RC 350's 3.5-liter V6 is a reasonably potent engine with a silky-smooth power delivery, though it lacks the eager thump in the back that you get with torque-rich turbocharged alternatives. The eight-speed automatic is similarly accomplished, providing timely and seamless gearchanges along with responsive paddle shifters for manual operation. Use the throttle with gusto and the soundtrack perks up prominently, adding to the enjoyment. Yet at a steady cruise, the RC remains remarkably quiet, with little in the way of road or wind noise to mess with your Zen.

The suspension is sprung tautly enough to remind you that you went for a sport-oriented coupe, but it's by no means stiff-legged or crashy over broken pavement. The F Sport's adaptive suspension dampers actually enhance comfort, giving the RC one of the smoothest rides of any entry-level luxury sport coupe. On the other hand, we've found that the F Sport's rear-wheel-steering functionality, especially when paired with the optional variable-ratio steering system, results in darty, unpredictable handling behavior in spirited driving. We recommend forgoing this steering package if you want to get full enjoyment from the RC, as it provides rewardingly sharp steering by default.

Interior

The 2015 Lexus RC 350's four-seat cabin is trimmed in consistently high-quality materials. The upper dashboard, armrests and even the sides of the center console (where knees tend to rub) are swathed in dense padding. The front seats are impressively supportive yet supple, but those with larger frames might feel slightly snug -- particularly in the F Sport's thickly bolstered chairs. The rear seats are very short on legroom and best left for kids or cargo. Headroom isn't much better.

The multi-tiered cockpit is peculiar, but attractive and contemporary overall, with a terraced layout and subtly upscale touches. The audio and climate controls are steeply angled, reinforcing the RC 350's sporty vibe, and the buttons and knobs are generally easy to use.

The one notable foible is the touchpad controller that comes with the navigation system. Inspired by a computer trackpad, this controller is the primary method for making audio and navigation selections, and it's far from ideal. Although the 7-inch display is sharp, cursor control with the touchpad is wobbly, particularly when you're on the move, not to mention the fact that all the icons are the same color. Thankfully, there are a few redundant console-mounted hard buttons, but a conspicuous absence of one for a shortcut to the map screen.

As far as carrying stuff, the RC 350's trunk provides 10.4 cubic feet of capacity, an average figure. It's expandable via the 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Lexus RC 350.

5(48%)
4(39%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.3
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It is a Lexus!
pkaram,05/21/2015
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
First of all. I will agree 100% with Lee Monk's review above. This vehicle is definitely a very attractive car. We have got so much attention, all thumbs up. It also replaces our 2013 GS which I very much liked. It's fun to drive, fit and finish is excellent. Ride is great for a sports car. Dependability is part of the brand name. The navigation is a little pain to operate. The screen could full up the area, that would be welcomed.
Sport, comfort, touring car
Aaron,07/09/2017
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Exciting styling, impressive craftsmanship, quality, and peace of mind reliability. I opted for this car, after researching some BMW, and Mercedes offerings, all in all this lexus fits a good balance of what's most important in the long run, comfort and reliability. Sure the German cars offer up more powerful engines, but at what cost? Theirs also the factor of the RC bold styling, no one will mistake you for the everyday beamer you see going down the road. The only cons I can nit pick at are the less then stellar MPG, the dated infotament system, and perhaps the engines modest 306hp. By all means the power is plenty for everyday driving, passing power, and adequate enough for some fun in the streets. I think any lexus owner can agree the infotainment system needs a overhaul ASAP, it's not horrible, but it's just so bland in appearance and function. Gas mileage can be decent if you baby it, however you can quickly find yourself in the 17-19mpg in the city trying to escape traffic. Over all I would by this car again, and hope to see lexus fix some of the minor issues in the future. (Turbo 6, updated infotainment, weight reduction)
Not yet ready for Primetime
Lee Monk,04/24/2015
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This was a replacement for our 2013 Lexus GS 350. Weve had the car for about three months at this point and there are some pluses and minuses to highlight. First off to the "so called experts" who knock the looks of this car, this car is visually stunning. I've had at least 100 people stop me to ask what kind of Lexus is it, and they comment on how gorgeous it is. I have the Ultrasonic Blue with playa interior. The interior fit and finish are exceptional. The F Sport seats have the right amount of side bolstering for fast cornering. Here are my gripes with this car. The engine is underwhelming. This is the same engine from the GS but it seems to be tuned much less sporty. Update*** It's been 2+ years since I purchased the RC350. I have found lots to like about the vehicle (e.g. styling, reliability, functionality) while the same issues that plagued the car after a few months still exist ( bad fuel economy, glitch CPU for navigation). Lexus somewhat addressed the fuel economy by introducing the 4 cylinder turbo RC. I would purchase this vehicle over again knowing what I do now about it. For my needs it checks off many of the boxes and their aren't droves of them on the streets (ala BMW 4 series). Update*** It has been almost three years since I leased the RC350. Styling wise it has aged well, but technology wise three years is a lifetime. The interior has held up well and the overall mechanics of the car work fine. Lexus has seemingly abandoned this car from an advertising standpoint as everything is now compact SUV biased. If you are in the market for an RC search around because great deals are out there.
Almost there!
cybrnaut,06/03/2015
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Overall this car does inherit Lexus comfort and reliability. Smooth ride and stunning exterior. Inside is a bit tight as expected in a sport car frame, but very quiet and ride is relatively smooth. Acceleration is not one of the strongest feature of this car and in Sport mode there is a bit of hesitation at the start from a complete stop. I have the Luxury package on this car and for most part it is loaded with features, but some important features are lacking compared to my older Lexus that had only the Premium package (See suggested improvements).
See all 23 reviews of the 2015 Lexus RC 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Lexus RC 350
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The all-new Lexus RC coupe is about the size of the Ford Mustang but without the adolescent fixation on running horses or 1960s muscle heritage. It combines sophisticated luxury with sporting intentions and delivers it in an aggressive-looking package that's unlike anything else in the brand's lineup. It's a legitimate alternative to the Audi A5 or BMW 4 Series, even though the RC lacks the harder edge of its German competitors.

What Is It?
The RC isn't strictly a two-door version of any four-door in the Lexus line. Instead it's a mash-up of different structural elements put together for luxury coupe duty. The nose section comes from the larger GS series sedan, the central part comes from the IS convertible and the tail end is lifted from the new IS sedan.

The result is a midsize coupe that's about 2 inches longer overall compared to the Audi A5 and BMW 4 Series coupes. The RC is within an inch of both competitors when it comes to width and height, and rides on a 107.5-inch wheelbase that is slightly shorter than those of its German rivals.

Lexus' familiar 3.5-liter V6 engine sits longitudinally under the hood of the RC 350 and feeds directly into a standard eight-speed automatic transmission in rear-drive models or a six-speed automatic in cars equipped with all-wheel drive. Rated at 306 horsepower, the V6 is the only engine available unless you step up to the high-performance, V8-powered RC F model.

What Trim Levels Are Available?
There are two versions of the 2015 RC 350 offered: the base RC 350 starting at $43,715 and the RC 350 F Sport that starts at $47,700. There are all-wheel-drive versions of both that start at $45,950 and $49,530, respectively.

The F Sport package includes an adaptive variable two-mode suspension package, 19-inch wheels and tires, sport seats with contrasting stitching, and digital instrumentation that Lexus says was inspired by the company's ultra-exotic LFA sports car.

Beyond the RC 350 lies the high-performance RC F powered by a 467-hp, 5.0-liter V8 backed by an eight-speed "direct shift" transmission. Starting at $63,325, the RC F is distinct enough from the RC 350 to merit its own road test and consideration.

The car tested here is a rear-wheel-drive RC 350 equipped with the F Sport package and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's loaded with virtually every option including a $2,610 navigation system and a $1,100 moonroof for a total as-tested price of $54,720.

How Does It Drive Around Town?
There's a creamy elegance to the way the V6 delivers its power. There's not enough pure grunt here to overwhelm the chassis, but speed can build up quickly if you're not careful. It's almost freakishly easygoing and the wide ratios of the eight-speed automatic mean the engine is operating at barely more than an idle under part-throttle conditions.

Leave the traction control and suspension settings in normal mode and the RC 350 feels like it's singing bumps and road divots lullabies. It's a more sophisticated and tranquil experience than that of, say, a Mustang but it's also a bit restrained, as if the car doesn't want to be awakened to romp and play. The BMW 4 Series coupe in particular has an eagerness to it that the RC 350 lacks.

Is It a Legitimate Sport Coupe?
Its subdued nature doesn't mean the RC chassis isn't capable when you give it some spur. The variable-ratio steering comes alive as speed increases, and in Sport mode the suspension begins to report what's going on as the car moves through corners and across irregularities. The chassis feels very neutral — it neither wants to push its nose nor swing its tail — even as speeds go extra-legal.

By using the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, it's easy to keep the V6 boiling near its 4,800-rpm torque peak. But there's only 277 pound-feet pattering at that engine speed, and the RC 350 weighs in at a substantial 3,874 pounds, so there's never really quite enough muscle to overwhelm the chassis.

It's not a particularly quick coupe at the test track. The 0-60 time of 5.9 seconds is decent, but hardly exciting. And the quarter-mile saunters by in 14.2 seconds at 99 mph. Those times are roughly comparable to a V6-powered Camaro or Mustang. The 0.86g the RC 350 achieved on the skid pad is similarly modest.

Braking on the whole was solid, with short distances and minimal fade. On Southern California's more punishing canyon roads, the brakes were reassuring and easily modulated.

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
As expected in a Lexus, every element of the RC 350's interior is well considered and perfectly stitched together. A wide center console defines the driving experience and divides the cockpit between the front occupants. A conventional shifter lies alongside the knob that adjusts the suspension, while a trackpad for the navigation and entertainment systems sits just behind it. Throw in the straightforward instrumentation and the feel is of a serious driving environment.

The trackpad works well for operating most every element of the RC's ventilation, navigation and entertainment systems. It's an interesting alternative to the blizzard of knobs and dials with which so many cars are burdened. Still, there's a learning curve to mastering all the menus on the central display.

In contrast, the display directly in front of the driver is simple to the extreme. It even does without a conventional speedometer in favor of a digital readout.

As with most coupes in this segment, the rear seat is useful only for occasional short trips. But the front seats are among the best in the business: adjustable in almost infinite ways and comfortable in almost every way. It's luxurious without being pretentious or over-decorated.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Return?
The EPA rates the RC 350 at 22 mpg in combined driving (19 city/28 highway). We observed 24 mpg on our standardized evaluation route, which includes a healthy dose of highway driving. There is an "Eco" mode that you can select to improve mileage in day-to-day driving, but we didn't compare it to the Standard or Sport modes.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Audi A5/S5: The A5 has been around since 2007 but is still a startlingly beautiful car. It's comfortable, too, and offers a choice of either a turbocharged four-cylinder with 220 hp or a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 333 hp in the S5.

BMW 4 Series: Previously known as the 3 Series coupe, the renamed 4 Series is available as both a 428i powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four making 240 hp or a 435i with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six rated at 300 hp. In its most aggressive guise, the BMW offers sharper handling and an engine that's more eager to run.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If you've just shipped the last of your progeny off to their own fate and feel the need to treat yourself to a svelte two-door, the RC 350 is a gentler, easier-going machine than many other cars in the category. It's luxurious first, sporty second and good-looking in both ways. The F Sport package adds a muscularity to the car's personality that's attractive. So much so in fact, that we expect most RC 350s delivered to buyers will be F Sports.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If you prefer a coupe that leans toward performance over luxury, the RC may leave you cold. Its lack of a smaller engine option also means that you're signing up for middling mileage numbers.

Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 Overview

The Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 is offered in the following submodels: RC 350 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Lexus RC 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 Base is priced between $23,450 and$35,250 with odometer readings between 26480 and57908 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Lexus RC 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Lexus RC 350 for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2015 RC 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,450 and mileage as low as 26480 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Lexus RC 350.

Can't find a used 2015 Lexus RC 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus RC 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,179.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,460.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus RC 350 for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,641.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,111.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Lexus RC 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus RC 350 lease specials

Related Used 2015 Lexus RC 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles