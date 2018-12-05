2019 Lexus RC 350
What’s new
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Retuned suspension for sharper handling
- New smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior craftsmanship
- One of the quietest cars in its class
- Smooth power from the V6 engine
- Overall performance comes up short against rivals
- Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
- Tiny back seats are small, even for kids
- Less cargo room than competitors
Which RC 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The 2019 Lexus RC 350 has the look of an exotic sport coupe, but this isn't something that's going to outgun a Porsche 911. In its rear-wheel-drive spec, the RC 350 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. That's decently quick, but well off the pace of other performance coupes. The RC is best suited for show, not go.
This approach has its advantages. Its interior is well-made and impressively quiet on the highway. And although the RC's infotainment system can get frustrating to operate, it features Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa integration this year. The optional Mark Levinson sound system deserves lots of praise, too.
If you're mostly interested in comfortable highway and commuting transportation that also looks great, the 2019 Lexus RC 350 is a strong contender. Just be aware that there are rivals that can offer similar luxury yet superior performance potential.
2019 Lexus RC 350 models
The 2019 Lexus RC 350 comes in two versions: base and F Sport. Both are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-wheel-drive models. A six-speed automatic comes with all-wheel-drive versions.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats, heated seats (AWD models only), simulated-leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch display, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Also standard is adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and Lexus Enform communication and remote services.
The F Sport fits the RC with appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits including 19-inch wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, and sport front seats with heating and ventilation. F Sport models also get the Navigation and Premium packages (see below), perforated-leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and a special instrument cluster.
Several option packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. The Navigation package includes a console-mounted touchpad controller, a 10.3-inch display, upgraded voice commands and integrated navigation.
Other options include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a sunroof, upgraded headlights, LED foglights, variable-ratio steering with a four-wheel steering system (RWD F Sport only), a limited-slip differential (RWD F Sport only), blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess6.0
Visibility7.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RC 350.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- comfort
- ride quality
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- interior
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently traded my Porsche 911 Carrera 2013 for a 2019 RC F Sport 350. This car is more of a boulevard cruiser in luxury than an actual “sports” car, and I love it. The Porsche I owned for 6 years and quality was second to none, it was very fast but very expensive to keep. My 10,000 mile service was due and quote was north of $1,850.00 insane. Since I also own an 2016 Avalon thought I would like a “Toyota “ type sports car and yes it more than suits my needs. Build quality of Lexus IS excellent and I believe it will keep putting a smile on my face as I keep putting on miles.
Options options options included in the standard features. You get so much for an unbelievable price. Amazing driving experience!
We are in So. Fl. but flew to NC to drive the car back. Johnson Lexus was the dealer that had the color combo and trim level. The dealers in So. Fl were also horrible to deal with. Devon and Brett bent over backwards to treat us right. We love the car and there aren't that many on the road.
I got caught in a snow storm October 24, 2019, on my way to Oklahoma. The blowing snow, freezing rain and blowing water from the road by other vehicles caused the entire front of the vehicle from the head lamps down to the lowest point of the grill to freeze over covering the sensors of which all became totally useless! I had to gently break the ice from the front of the vehicle each time I stopped for fuel at the half tank mark. I was under the impression that Lexus road tested their vehicles in all types of weather and road conditions. Being that the vehicle is so low to the ground and unless the new models are equipped with a front end defrost system I would advise buyers to run from it! Hopefully, Lexus will do better in the future! The one star rating is only for the stated conditions described above! Thank you, Stanley C. Williams [contact info removed].
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$50,790
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,075
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$46,240
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RC 350 safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RC 350 vs. the competition
Lexus RC 350 vs. Audi A5
Even though the RC 350's larger V6 makes more power than the turbocharged four-cylinder in the A5, the A5 provides similar acceleration. Exterior dimensions are similar, but somehow the A5 makes better use of it. For instance, it has about 5 inches more legroom for rear passengers and a bit more trunk space. The Audi also wins out for its superior infotainment system.
Lexus RC 350 vs. Lexus RC F
The RC F adds a heap of power to the RC formula. It has a fire-breathing V8 engine, and suspension changes elevate the RC platform from mild to wild. Fundamentally, it's still a luxury-oriented coupe that is ideal for highways and commuting. Choosing between these cars comes down to your budget and need for speed. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Lexus RC F.
Lexus RC 350 vs. Lexus IS 350
The RC and the IS feature the same powertrain and general layout. Pricing is similar, and both can be had in the F Sport version. The IS wins out on utility simply because it has a usable rear seat. However, the RC counters with its more dramatic styling. That's pretty much the point in buying a coupe in the first place, right?
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC 350 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus RC 350?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Lexus RC 350:
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- Retuned suspension for sharper handling
- New smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus RC 350 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus RC 350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RC 350?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RC 350 is the 2019 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,075.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $50,790
- 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,075
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $52,400
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,240
What are the different models of Lexus RC 350?
More about the 2019 Lexus RC 350
2019 Lexus RC 350 Overview
The 2019 Lexus RC 350 is offered in the following submodels: RC 350 Coupe. Available styles include F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RC 350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RC 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RC 350 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RC 350.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RC 350 and all model years in our database.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RC 350?
Which 2019 Lexus RC 350s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus RC 350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus RC 350.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RC 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RC 350 for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,783.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,441.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RC 350?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
