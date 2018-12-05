  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
2019 Lexus RC 350

What’s new

  • Refreshed front and rear styling
  • Retuned suspension for sharper handling
  • New smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay
  • Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent interior craftsmanship
  • One of the quietest cars in its class
  • Smooth power from the V6 engine
  • Overall performance comes up short against rivals
  • Infotainment interface is difficult to operate
  • Tiny back seats are small, even for kids
  • Less cargo room than competitors
Build & price

Which RC 350 does Edmunds recommend?

Get the rear-wheel-drive RC 350 in F Sport trim. It adds adaptive suspension dampers and some appealing cosmetic touches. A mechanical limited-slip rear differential that improves rear grip is available as a relatively inexpensive option. It's worth it to add if you know you'll be in the mountains on twisty roads. Shy away from the rear steer system since its variable gear ratio steering rack saps steering feel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

The 2019 Lexus RC 350 has the look of an exotic sport coupe, but this isn't something that's going to outgun a Porsche 911. In its rear-wheel-drive spec, the RC 350 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. That's decently quick, but well off the pace of other performance coupes. The RC is best suited for show, not go.

This approach has its advantages. Its interior is well-made and impressively quiet on the highway. And although the RC's infotainment system can get frustrating to operate, it features Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa integration this year. The optional Mark Levinson sound system deserves lots of praise, too.

If you're mostly interested in comfortable highway and commuting transportation that also looks great, the 2019 Lexus RC 350 is a strong contender. Just be aware that there are rivals that can offer similar luxury yet superior performance potential.

2019 Lexus RC 350 models

The 2019 Lexus RC 350 comes in two versions: base and F Sport. Both are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-wheel-drive models. A six-speed automatic comes with all-wheel-drive versions.

Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats, heated seats (AWD models only), simulated-leather upholstery, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch display, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Also standard is adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, and Lexus Enform communication and remote services.

The F Sport fits the RC with appearance items such as a mesh grille and a unique front fascia along with substantive bits including 19-inch wheels, adaptive sport-tuned suspension dampers, and sport front seats with heating and ventilation. F Sport models also get the Navigation and Premium packages (see below), perforated-leather upholstery and trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, and a special instrument cluster.

Several option packages are offered, although availability can vary depending on where you live. The Premium package adds heated and ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. The Navigation package includes a console-mounted touchpad controller, a 10.3-inch display, upgraded voice commands and integrated navigation.

Other options include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a sunroof, upgraded headlights, LED foglights, variable-ratio steering with a four-wheel steering system (RWD F Sport only), a limited-slip differential (RWD F Sport only), blind-spot monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus RC 350 (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

8.0
Outright performance isn't the game the RC 350 prefers to play. Instead, its smooth V6 engine delivers ample, though not impressive, power, and it moves and handles confidently at all speeds. Summer performance tires return fairly good braking and handling numbers should you decide to drive with some gusto.

Acceleration

7.5
This V6 engine sees duty in a few other Lexus vehicles, and it does good work in the RC 350. Midrange power is strong, and it pulls smoothly and sonorously to redline. Accelerating to 60 mph takes 6.2 seconds, which isn't as quick as some of its competition, let alone some family sedans.

Braking

8.0
Whether you're driving the RC 350 in town or on a challenging road, the brake pedal is firm, intuitive and consistent. Smooth stops are a breeze, but you have just as much confidence slowing from much higher speeds. Panic-braking stops from 60 mph took 115 feet, which is fairly respectable for a 3,800-pound coupe.

Steering

8.0
The wheel delivers pleasing feedback from the road and the front tires. Yet the assist is balanced, and it's never overly busy. It keeps straight and stable on the freeway, and it doesn't require correction when you turn into a corner. Multi-modal steering weights are slightly different.

Handling

8.0
The car responds well to steering inputs but surprisingly lacks a sport coupe's eagerness to change direction. Much of that comes down to the weight of the RC, which weighs in at over 3,800 pounds. But the RC 350 will inspire confidence and is ultimately easy to handle at the limit.

Drivability

7.5
The drivetrain in the RC 350 holds up the luxury end of the bargain with smooth and effortless performance. Of the three driving modes, Sport mode gives the best throttle response without being the least bit jumpy. Normal mode makes the car feel unresponsive, and Eco mode only serves to exacerbate that sluggish behavior.

Comfort

8.0
Space notwithstanding, the RC provides the level of suppleness you'd expect from a luxury brand. The interior is quiet, soft and well-controlled by the heating and cooling from the dash and front seats. Though the RC is a four-seater, the rear seats are best left to children or used to carry small items.

Seat comfort

7.5
The well-bolstered seats help keep you in place while cornering but the bolsters aren't so large that they make the seats uncomfortable. The cushions are firm, but we experienced little fatigue during long drives. Heating and cooling work exceptionally well. The rear seats lack headroom and legroom for adults.

Ride comfort

7.0
The stiff, sporty ride matches the RC 350's visuals but lacks suppleness over less-than-perfect surfaces. In short, it's busy and can be tiring over longer drives. Oddly enough, when this Lexus is driven with some verve, the suspension shows a softer side and allows for more body roll than you'd expect.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The RC exhibits minimal wind and road noise at any speed. The 19-inch wheels and summer tires make a small amount of noise, but you only notice it when the stereo is off. Under moderate to heavy acceleration, the V6 engine makes a pleasing howl but is never intrusive or out of character.

Climate control

8.0
The vents are easy to position and quiet during typical operation. Both heating and air conditioning work quickly. The touch-sensitive controls require more focus than they should, but at least you can make big adjustments by quickly swiping up or down. Seat heating and ventilation are similarly effective and quiet.

Interior

7.0
The RC's interior is easy to see out of, easy to climb into, easy on the eyes, and mostly easy to figure out. Alas, it has a poor exterior-to-interior space ratio — especially with regard to the rear seats — and operating the entertainment system is a nuisance.

Ease of use

6.5
It takes a bit to get used to the layout of the center stack's organization and use of multiple types of inputs, both physical and touch-sensitive. But everything makes sense with practice. The touchpad that controls the entertainment system requires too much attention from the driver.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Like with many coupes, long doors can be an issue in tight parking lots. Once open, there's plenty of space to duck inside without banging your head against the roof. The front seats automatically slide forward to allow easier access to the rear, but once seated, they threaten your shins as they return.

Driving position

8.0
The power-adjustable driver's seat and steering wheel have wide ranges, so they can accommodate a variety of body types. Once set, all gauges are visible and important controls fall into easy reach. The armrests sit nearly equal distance and height apart, allowing you to rest both elbows.

Roominess

6.0
Despite being one of the larger luxury coupes in the segment, the RC has the smallest interior. While occupants of average height will find the front seats adequate, we struggle to think who the rear seats would serve since they have less legroom and headroom than some two-door sports cars.

Visibility

7.5
You have a clear view ahead and out the side. The side mirrors sit far enough away and back from the windshield pillars to avoid large blind spots. The available electronic blind-spot monitoring alleviates the rest. The rear view is largely unimpeded by the rear headrests. Overall, visibility is decent, considering the coupe proportions.

Quality

8.0
The RC boasts meticulous attention to detail. The gaps are uniform throughout, and the absence of squeaks and rattles provides a sense of quality assembly throughout the interior. Some plastic materials, especially the panel that surrounds the center clock and air vents, look slightly out of place.

Utility

6.5
Even for a coupe, the RC's storage space is tight. The trunk can handle little more than the necessities of a weekend getaway, and the interior has few solutions for large bottles as well as bags and backpacks. You'll find larger and more accommodating interiors and trunks in competitors.

Small-item storage

6.5
The center console has just enough room for a few phones. The door pockets fall on the smaller side of the spectrum, and there are just two cupholders. Outside of these options, the back seat becomes the main storage space for larger bags and sports bottles.

Cargo space

6.0
At 10.4 cubic feet, the RC's trunk is among the smallest in its competitive set. While you can get more room by lowering the rear seats, you can't do so from the trunk. You have to climb into the back to reach the release switches. At least there's a large-diameter spare tire under the floor mat.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The lower car seat anchors sit under an easy-to-access flap at the seat bottom. The top anchors are likewise easy to find and attach. The main issue is the limited space that's common with coupes. Once you install the car seat, you won't want to make a habit of taking it in and out often.

Technology

6.5
Though the large entertainment screen looks impressive, it's frustrating to operate. That it locks out many functions while moving might be a good thing because of how cumbersome it is. Phone integration is middling, and a head-up display is not available. At least the optional stereo sounds terrific.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Only Apple CarPlay is supported, so iPhone owners are in luck. While annoying during typical operation, the touchpad works well in this setup. Android Auto is not currently available, nor is wireless charging. There are two USB ports in the center console, but neither is of the modern USB-C variety.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise control manages speed without needing much driver input. Unfortunately, it doesn't work under 25 mph, so it's ineffective during the most frustrating parts of the commute. You also have to be ready on the brake pedal for when traffic slows ahead and the system stops working.

Voice control

6.5
The systems requires specific prompts instead of natural language. While changing radio stations wasn't a problem, the system had difficulty understanding street and city names, no matter how clearly and slowly we called them out. Your best bet is plugging in your phone and using Siri or Google Voice.
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
F SPORT, Base

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus RC 350.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • interior
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Very nice for the price
Jon Paul Bouvier,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

I recently traded my Porsche 911 Carrera 2013 for a 2019 RC F Sport 350. This car is more of a boulevard cruiser in luxury than an actual “sports” car, and I love it. The Porsche I owned for 6 years and quality was second to none, it was very fast but very expensive to keep. My 10,000 mile service was due and quote was north of $1,850.00 insane. Since I also own an 2016 Avalon thought I would like a “Toyota “ type sports car and yes it more than suits my needs. Build quality of Lexus IS excellent and I believe it will keep putting a smile on my face as I keep putting on miles.

5 out of 5 stars, Hands down best looking car!
Danny Kim,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Options options options included in the standard features. You get so much for an unbelievable price. Amazing driving experience!

5 out of 5 stars, GREAT CAR
SS,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

We are in So. Fl. but flew to NC to drive the car back. Johnson Lexus was the dealer that had the color combo and trim level. The dealers in So. Fl were also horrible to deal with. Devon and Brett bent over backwards to treat us right. We love the car and there aren't that many on the road.

1 out of 5 stars, Don't go driving it in freezing rain and snow!
Stanley C. Williams,
F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

I got caught in a snow storm October 24, 2019, on my way to Oklahoma. The blowing snow, freezing rain and blowing water from the road by other vehicles caused the entire front of the vehicle from the head lamps down to the lowest point of the grill to freeze over covering the sensors of which all became totally useless! I had to gently break the ice from the front of the vehicle each time I stopped for fuel at the half tank mark. I was under the impression that Lexus road tested their vehicles in all types of weather and road conditions. Being that the vehicle is so low to the ground and unless the new models are equipped with a front end defrost system I would advise buyers to run from it! Hopefully, Lexus will do better in the future! The one star rating is only for the stated conditions described above! Thank you, Stanley C. Williams [contact info removed].

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

F SPORT 2dr Coupe features & specs
F SPORT 2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$50,790
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$44,075
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$52,400
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$46,240
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all 2019 Lexus RC 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RC 350 safety features:

Pre-Collision System
Warns you if a collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
Lets you know if there's a vehicle in your blind spot or approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus RC 350 vs. the competition

Lexus RC 350 vs. Audi A5

Even though the RC 350's larger V6 makes more power than the turbocharged four-cylinder in the A5, the A5 provides similar acceleration. Exterior dimensions are similar, but somehow the A5 makes better use of it. For instance, it has about 5 inches more legroom for rear passengers and a bit more trunk space. The Audi also wins out for its superior infotainment system.

Compare Lexus RC 350 & Audi A5 features

Lexus RC 350 vs. Lexus RC F

The RC F adds a heap of power to the RC formula. It has a fire-breathing V8 engine, and suspension changes elevate the RC platform from mild to wild. Fundamentally, it's still a luxury-oriented coupe that is ideal for highways and commuting. Choosing between these cars comes down to your budget and need for speed. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Lexus RC F.

Compare Lexus RC 350 & Lexus RC F features

Lexus RC 350 vs. Lexus IS 350

The RC and the IS feature the same powertrain and general layout. Pricing is similar, and both can be had in the F Sport version. The IS wins out on utility simply because it has a usable rear seat. However, the RC counters with its more dramatic styling. That's pretty much the point in buying a coupe in the first place, right?

Compare Lexus RC 350 & Lexus IS 350 features

  • Refreshed front and rear styling
