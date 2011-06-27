Vehicle overview

Let's assume that your latest CD just went platinum, or you've just signed a big NBA contract or that dear Uncle Albert passed away and left his favorite nephew 5 million bucks. And let's assume that you love exotic cars -- road-bound high-speed sculptures that are nearly as exciting to swoon over as they are to pilot.

For the latter indulgence, you can't beat the Italians. And it would be hard to top the 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640, the quintessential Italian exotic supercar. In production for nearly a decade, the Murciélago hasn't changed much in terms of looks, but it received a longer name in '07 when "LP640" was added. The added moniker indicated not only that the engine position was "longitudinale posteriore" (longitudinal and rear) which it had always been, but that its output was increased to 640 horsepower. Actually, it's 632 hp, if you want to be a stickler for such things.

Those stampeding horses can slingshot the all-wheel-drive Lambo to 60 mph in fewer than 3.4 seconds, according to factory claims. Top speed is a claimed 211 mph. If that's not extreme enough, maybe you should look at the 1,001-hp Bugatti Veyron, but your accountant would likely remind you that you could have four Murciélagos for the price of one Bug.

There are two versions of the 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago (pronounced "moor-see-EH-lah-go") available: the standard coupe and the convertible roadster. The roadster is actually more of a targa, as it has a cloth-covered roof panel that sits atop the cockpit like a giant toupee and takes several minutes and a degree in mechanical engineering to erect. The company recommends its use only at speeds under 100 mph for fear that it could fly off the car (much like an errant toupee) at faster velocities.

Going topless will cost you an extra $33,000, which likely won't faze buyers much, given that the base coupe starts north of $300K. And then there are the options, should a "base" Murciélago not be enough. Get crazy with the order form and it's possible to spend upwards of 60 grand on extras alone.

Of course, cost is not going to be an object for those considering this Lambo. For some, it's a da Vinci painting, for others, a Stradivarius violin. Those who like their Italian art to "move" them even more should find the Murciélago LP640 simply "fantastico."