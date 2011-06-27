  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Lamborghini Murcielago for Sale
List Price Estimate
$47,242 - $97,277
Used Murcielago for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Greatest car of all.
Raymond Van Praag,10/10/2003
Having had the top of the line porsches, ferraris (355 and 550), and a whole bunch of lesser sportscars, this Murcielago is the most fun car I've ever driven. It really has everything perfect. Want to drive it all the time. It only could be a trifle more raw, but I only feel that way sometimes. Usually, I feel it's perfectly balanced between insane and rational.
Lamborghini Murcialago
Edmund Hillary,10/03/2003
This is the best car you can buy. I abslolutely reccomend it for performance, and it will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. It can beat any Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, Dodge Viper, ect. If you seek the absolute highest performance, this is the car for you.
Sexy Babes
Maximus Renneker,11/01/2003
The F1 style of the Murcialago is as sexy as Pamala Anderson. It has all the styles of a sexy sports car with an affordable price.
Not the Diablo
dstap,12/01/2003
When I first picked up the car from the dealership after waiting 8 months, I was probably overhyped about how fun it would be to drive. The first week I had it I was dissapointed to find out that my neighbors EVO Lancer could keep pace. The interior is beautiful, the extiorior is unique, but I could have saved a lot of money looking for performance alone. Two months after recieving the car I had already taken the car back twice for mechanical problems.
Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
575 hp @ 7500 rpm
More about the 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Overview

The Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago is offered in the following submodels: Murcielago Coupe. Available styles include AWD 2dr Coupe (6.2L 12cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielagos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago.

Can't find a used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielagos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lamborghini Murcielago for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,740.

Find a used Lamborghini for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,895.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lamborghini Murcielago for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,981.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lamborghini for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $25,378.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

