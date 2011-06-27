by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * No test drives offered on this car * The car used to belong to DJ Ashba - ex lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses who purchased it from famous painter Michael Godard * The car was also featured in Counting Cars TV show (season 5 episode 9) where it was professionally repainted in Matte Black paint! Top notch paintwork! * 6 Speed manual transmission - very rare and very desirable - less than 5% of these cars were produced with Manual transmissions - these cars are going up in value and are very sought after drivers cars, the newer version of this car, the LP640 manual is already 500-600K and some prime examples already bringing over 700K, the pre LP cars are still somewhat affordable, but climbing steadily. Only 26 LP640 were made and approximately around 300 pre-LP cars were produced with 6-speed manual transmission * LOC cat-back exhaust * Alpine Navigtion head-unit w/ bluetooth + back up camera + top of the line Boston Acoustics amps and speakers * Brand new brakes all the way around * Just undergone a full service - new filters, new fluids, spark plugs, motor mounts etc * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, 2 accidents were reported to Carfax back in 2004 and 2017 - both times the car was damaged in right front corner and both times it remained drivable and airbags didn't deploy - no signs or previous structural damage and no frame damage was found - the car comes with a clean bill of health and a report from Lamborghini shop - everything was repaired by an insurance company to the highest standards! These cars usually sell for around $190-200K, while some examples bring over $250K APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer. Engine: 12-cylinders Transmission: Manual Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 10 Combined MPG (8 City/12 Highway)
This 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago 2dr 2dr Convertible Roadster features a 6.2L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed E-Gear transmission. The vehicle is Yellow with a Black interior. - This Murcielago with two-tone interior and custom wheels is extremely clean and priced to sell!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Xenon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors. Engine: 12-cylinders Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 10 Combined MPG (8 City/13 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWBU26S56LA01969 Stock: 01969 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 08-14-2020
This 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago 2dr 6.2L 2dr Coupe features a 6.2L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Slick Black with a Beige/Tan Leather/Suede interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather/Suede Interior Surface
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer. Engine: 12-cylinders Transmission: Manual Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive 10 Combined MPG (8 City/12 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZA9BC10U63LA12593 Stock: C2593 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 11-12-2019
