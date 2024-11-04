- The duo talk about the new Scout SUV and pickup truck
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Discuss the New Scout and a slew of High-Octane Cars
Motorator Matt and Alistair talk about Scout's lineup plus the off-road influenced Lamborghini Sterrato and more
This week's episode dives into Scout's SUV and pickup truck lineup and takes on the Lamborghini Sterrato, Porsche Dakar and Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally. Then they chat a bit about the Audi Q8 and new BMW M5.
Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.