CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Discuss the New Scout and a slew of High-Octane Cars

Motorator Matt and Alistair talk about Scout's lineup plus the off-road influenced Lamborghini Sterrato and more

Scout Terra and Traveler EVs
  written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • The duo talk about the new Scout SUV and pickup truck
  • They discuss the off-road influenced Lamborghini Sterrato
  • Plus, they chat a bit about the Audi Q8 and new BMW M5

This week's episode dives into Scout's SUV and pickup truck lineup and takes on the Lamborghini Sterrato, Porsche Dakar and Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally. Then they chat a bit about the Audi Q8 and new BMW M5.

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

