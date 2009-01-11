Used 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Murcielago Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago in Yellow
    used

    2006 Lamborghini Murcielago

    12,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $149,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago
    used

    2004 Lamborghini Murcielago

    11,246 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $199,990

    Details
  • 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago
    used

    2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

    15,873 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $195,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lamborghini Murcielago searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Murcielago
  4. Used 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago

Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Murcielago

Read recent reviews for the Lamborghini Murcielago
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Baddboyfilms Baddboy Toys
BaddBoyFilms,11/01/2009
Pros: The sleek design and Performance in handling with it's sure true liability is what makes this automobile the most talked about throughout the Globe. A sure hit classic if compared against any other auto manufacture in handing, Aerodynamics and Performance . The interior is a fine luxury fit which complements it's textures and colors which complements one another making you feel you're in complete control behind the wheel of this fine Luxury Specimen of an Automobile. Cons: The Low Gas Mileage ( M.P.G.)Consumption Rating. Though if you want to save money on gas, go buy a VW Bug otherwise afford Boss Luxury and don't sweat the small stuff !
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lamborghini
Murcielago
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lamborghini Murcielago info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings