Consumer Rating
(9)
2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Review

Pros & Cons

  • Endless V12 power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, confident handling at the limit.
  • A bit on the portly side, rock-hard suspension, sexy body lines make for poor visibility, convertible's top is a pain to remove.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Outrageous on so many levels -- power, styling, presence -- the Murcielago remains the ultimate exotic thrill machine.

2005 Highlights

Open-air thrills are available this year in the form of a new open-top model, and upgraded brakes benefit both versions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lamborghini
edgar sheldon,03/03/2005
I found this car hard to drive and not really as fun as usual. It was not worth the money or the high auto insurance
dang
john-millionaire,02/28/2005
its an overall great car and anyone with enough money to purchase it should.
MURCIELAGO LACKS COMFORT & FUEL ECONOMY!
Dominic,03/01/2005
The Murcielago is without doubt one of the most aggressive and entertaining prestige vehicles out there in the market today, but like most genuine sports cars, needs improvement on its fuel economy and interior comfort. However, unlike the Enzo or Carrera GT, both of which are both just as pricey, the Murcielago holds true to its Lamborghini heritage and power. Personally, having driven this car for nine months, I feel that it has strong thoroughbred performance, sleek styling and comes equipped with race-quality Pirelli P Zero ROSSO tires. On the downside, the seats are a bit too hard, the center console proves to be difficult to operate at times and the steering gets twitchy.
Murcielago, Simply The Best
David Witt,04/28/2005
My gas costs as much as my insurance. But of course it's worth it when you press the gas and your at 60 mph instantly. One problem though, you buy this car to be seen in the only problem is you can't see the people looking at you it's so low! But it is truly the most fantastic car I have ever owned. Let me tell you if your looking for performance this is the car for you.
See all 9 reviews of the 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago
Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
571 hp @ 7500 rpm
More about the 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago

Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Overview

The Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago is offered in the following submodels: Murcielago Coupe, Murcielago Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (6.2L 12cyl 6M), and 2dr Coupe (6.2L 12cyl 6M).

