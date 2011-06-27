2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Review
- Endless V12 power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, confident handling at the limit.
- A bit on the portly side, rock-hard suspension, sexy body lines make for poor visibility, convertible's top is a pain to remove.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Outrageous on so many levels -- power, styling, presence -- the Murcielago remains the ultimate exotic thrill machine.
2005 Highlights
Open-air thrills are available this year in the form of a new open-top model, and upgraded brakes benefit both versions.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago.
Most helpful consumer reviews
edgar sheldon,03/03/2005
I found this car hard to drive and not really as fun as usual. It was not worth the money or the high auto insurance
john-millionaire,02/28/2005
its an overall great car and anyone with enough money to purchase it should.
Dominic,03/01/2005
The Murcielago is without doubt one of the most aggressive and entertaining prestige vehicles out there in the market today, but like most genuine sports cars, needs improvement on its fuel economy and interior comfort. However, unlike the Enzo or Carrera GT, both of which are both just as pricey, the Murcielago holds true to its Lamborghini heritage and power. Personally, having driven this car for nine months, I feel that it has strong thoroughbred performance, sleek styling and comes equipped with race-quality Pirelli P Zero ROSSO tires. On the downside, the seats are a bit too hard, the center console proves to be difficult to operate at times and the steering gets twitchy.
David Witt,04/28/2005
My gas costs as much as my insurance. But of course it's worth it when you press the gas and your at 60 mph instantly. One problem though, you buy this car to be seen in the only problem is you can't see the people looking at you it's so low! But it is truly the most fantastic car I have ever owned. Let me tell you if your looking for performance this is the car for you.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago features & specs
MPG
8 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
571 hp @ 7500 rpm
