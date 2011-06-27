2004 Lamborghini Murcielago Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive in-your-face styling, extreme power, seductive engine and exhaust noises, confident handling at the limit.
- A bit on the portly side, rock-hard suspension, sexy body lines make for poor visibility.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$52,653 - $103,547
Edmunds' Expert Review
Outrageous on so many levels -- power, styling, presence -- the Murcielago remains the ultimate exotic thrill machine.
2004 Highlights
No major changes for 2004.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Thiskid,10/22/2004
I am a car collector from germany, I recently purchased this vehicle. I believe this vehicle to be one of the fastest and quickest cars ive ever driven, just by driving it you can feel the dedication and craftsmanship that went into building this car. I runs brilliantly, and it almost feels like I can never lose control, it is also suprisingly good in the rain.
George Shababi,05/08/2004
This car is fantastic to drive, it's loads of fun. If you are looking for a true car than this is it my friend.
Gargani,06/09/2004
This car was my 40th b-day gift...and what a gift it is! impressive design and more impressive performance...so fantastic the performance is that I don't even get upset whean I stop at the gas station.
GiuseppeA,07/03/2004
When you hear Lamborghini you think wow what a car. and yea wow its a beauty. great car. the exterrior design is sexy, the cuts and the details stand out and make the car. performance wise the car has a strong V12 unimaginably powerful engine. speed is great. the interrior can use a little modernizing, it looks like it has been the same for years. overall beautiful.
Features & Specs
MPG
8 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
571 hp @ 7500 rpm
