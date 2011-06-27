  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Murcielago
  4. Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2008 Lamborghini Murcielago Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fighter jet acceleration, styling even Batman would notice, seductive engine and exhaust noises, confident handling despite size and power, luxurious cabin.
  • Cumbersome to drive in tight areas, outrageous styling makes for outrageous visibility, roadster has a balky convertible top.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Lamborghini Murcielago for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$88,149 - $145,478
Used Murcielago for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Outrageously extreme on so many levels, the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 remains the quintessential exotic thrill machine.

Vehicle overview

So you've sold that dot-com and attained the high life. The mansion's been purchased and the multicar garage is begging for an exotic supercar. In your search for one, it's natural to first turn to the Italians, makers of such exotic items as Lamborghinis and Monica Bellucci. In order to better attract the latter, may we humbly suggest a selection from the former.

Short of the out-of-this-world, extremely limited-edition Reventon, the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 is the quintessential Italian exotic. While the car's basic form was introduced seven years ago, it underwent major changes last year, including the addendum to its name, LP640, which refers to its engine position en Italiano (longitudinale posteriore) and that it makes 640 horsepower. (Well, actually it's 632 hp if you want to be a stickler for such things.) The result is a claimed 0-60-mph sprint in less than 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph. If you want something more extreme, you'll have to conduct a more obscure search for something like a Pagani Zonda F -- or better yet, skip buying that yacht and spring for a Bugatti Veyron 16.4.

Two varietals of the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago (pronounced Moor-see-EH-lah-go) are available: the standard coupe and convertible roadster. The latter features a cloth-covered roof panel that plops atop the cockpit like a giant toupee and takes several minutes and a degree in civil engineering to erect. It also tends to fly off at speeds in excess of 100 mph -- the owner's own hairpiece will follow shortly thereafter.

For that topless pleasure, Lamborghini charges an extra $30,000, which likely won't faze buyers much given that the base coupe starts north of $300K. Of course, there's plenty more that can be added to the bottom line. Choosing carbon ceramic brakes, an "e-gear" automated-clutch manual transmission and the glass engine cover will add about another $30,000. Want to spruce up the cabin with a sprinkling of carbon fiber or titanium trim? That'll be $6,500, please. A variety of other options skyrocket the price (not including the Ad Personam customization program), making it possible to spend upwards of 60 grand on extras alone.

If that doesn't make your eyes bulge and wallet throb, it's a good bet you really have achieved the high life. So congratulations, but if you should actually come across Miss Bellucci, we have bad news: She's married to that French guy from "Ocean's Twelve." Oh well, the Murcielago is sure to attract other Italian beauties -- and a fair share of onlookers, too.

2008 Lamborghini Murcielago models

The 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 is an exotic supercar available in two-seat coupe and convertible roadster body styles. The latter features a makeshift cloth roof that, according to Lamborghini, should only be used at speeds lower than 100 mph.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels with 245/35ZR18 performance tires in front and 335/30ZR18s in back, an adjustable suspension that can raise the front to prevent curb or parking block scraping, xenon headlights, a tilt-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery and interior trim, automatic climate control and a CD/DVD/MP3 stereo. Optional upgrades are extensive, including carbon ceramic brakes, a Kenwood touchscreen navigation system, carbon fiber or titanium trim packages, a glass engine cover and innumerable ways to customize the interior and exterior via Lamborghini's Ad Personam program.

2008 Highlights

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 carries over virtually unchanged for 2008.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Murcielago LP640 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 that produces 632 hp and 487 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as are front, center and rear limited-slip differentials. A six-speed manual transmission with a gated metal shifter is standard, while the paddle-shifted "e-gear" automated-clutch manual is optional. The Murcielago accelerates up to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a spine-bending 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph. Fuel economy with the manual transmission is 8 mpg city and 13 mpg highway -- not that you really care, but it's nice to know should someone ask.

Safety

The 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago has a decent menu of active and passive safety features. To protect the driver (mostly from himself), all-wheel drive, traction control and massive ventilated antilock brakes with six-piston brake calipers are standard. The roadster also comes with automatically deploying rollover bars. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional on both body styles, while neither side airbags nor stability control is available.

Driving

With a width only a Hummer H1 owner could love, the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 can be difficult to maneuver around town and in other tight spots. But really, who actually cares about a Lambo's practicality? Thanks to the 632 hp and all-wheel drive, full-throttle acceleration is otherworldly, with a soundtrack to match. Around corners, the Murcielago hardly feels like a precision instrument because of its girth, but it's capable nonetheless. It should be noted, however, that the "limit" for this car is razor thin -- it'll grip and grip and grip some more, but once you finally reach its limitations, it's nearly impossible to recover.

Interior

With its trademark scissor doors, it's hard to confuse the 2008 Murcielago with anything other than perhaps another Lamborghini, the Gallardo. However, parent company Audi's influence is obvious inside the LP640, with plenty of properly fitting leather and soft-touch materials. Unlike the Gallardo, however, the stereo and climate controls are not boosted from Audi and are subsequently a little strange and look out of place.

The roomy cockpit features comfortable seating that won't leave you reaching for the painkillers. Though not as flamboyant as the exterior, the interior styling is still befitting a vehicle that commands such a high price of admission. The roadster's convertible roof is more aptly described as a toupee perched atop the cockpit. Also, the top is difficult to put on and due to its tenuous nature, drivers are warned not to use it above 100 mph -- which can be achieved in 2nd gear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lamborghini Murcielago Review
Marsh Mallows,06/10/2008
I love my Lamborghini Murcielago. It is a thrill to drive and I love driving it. It's design is amazing, I'm amazed every time I look at it. I am a car lover and when it came time to buy a new car this one was at the top of my list. I love it's sleek design and it's amazing performance. I would go on forever about this car, but I'm going to go drive it!
See all 1 reviews of the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 13 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
632 hp @ 8000 rpm
MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
632 hp @ 8000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago features & specs
More about the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago

Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago Overview

The Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago is offered in the following submodels: Murcielago Coupe, Murcielago Convertible. Available styles include LP640 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 6AM), LP640 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 6M), LP640 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 6M), and LP640 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielagos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago.

Can't find a used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielagos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lamborghini Murcielago for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,227.

Find a used Lamborghini for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,113.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lamborghini Murcielago for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lamborghini for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,429.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lamborghini lease specials
Check out Lamborghini Murcielago lease specials

Related Used 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles