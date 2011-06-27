Vehicle overview

So you've sold that dot-com and attained the high life. The mansion's been purchased and the multicar garage is begging for an exotic supercar. In your search for one, it's natural to first turn to the Italians, makers of such exotic items as Lamborghinis and Monica Bellucci. In order to better attract the latter, may we humbly suggest a selection from the former.

Short of the out-of-this-world, extremely limited-edition Reventon, the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 is the quintessential Italian exotic. While the car's basic form was introduced seven years ago, it underwent major changes last year, including the addendum to its name, LP640, which refers to its engine position en Italiano (longitudinale posteriore) and that it makes 640 horsepower. (Well, actually it's 632 hp if you want to be a stickler for such things.) The result is a claimed 0-60-mph sprint in less than 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph. If you want something more extreme, you'll have to conduct a more obscure search for something like a Pagani Zonda F -- or better yet, skip buying that yacht and spring for a Bugatti Veyron 16.4.

Two varietals of the 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago (pronounced Moor-see-EH-lah-go) are available: the standard coupe and convertible roadster. The latter features a cloth-covered roof panel that plops atop the cockpit like a giant toupee and takes several minutes and a degree in civil engineering to erect. It also tends to fly off at speeds in excess of 100 mph -- the owner's own hairpiece will follow shortly thereafter.

For that topless pleasure, Lamborghini charges an extra $30,000, which likely won't faze buyers much given that the base coupe starts north of $300K. Of course, there's plenty more that can be added to the bottom line. Choosing carbon ceramic brakes, an "e-gear" automated-clutch manual transmission and the glass engine cover will add about another $30,000. Want to spruce up the cabin with a sprinkling of carbon fiber or titanium trim? That'll be $6,500, please. A variety of other options skyrocket the price (not including the Ad Personam customization program), making it possible to spend upwards of 60 grand on extras alone.

If that doesn't make your eyes bulge and wallet throb, it's a good bet you really have achieved the high life. So congratulations, but if you should actually come across Miss Bellucci, we have bad news: She's married to that French guy from "Ocean's Twelve." Oh well, the Murcielago is sure to attract other Italian beauties -- and a fair share of onlookers, too.