Lamborghini Is Keeping the Temerario’s Hybrid V8 Away From Other VW Group Cars

The Temerario also has a 3.8-kWh battery pack with three electric motors, putting out an additional 118 hp. That brings total output to a whopping 907 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers are close to that of the V12-powered Reveulto.

Foschini is particularly proud of the Temerario’s powertrain, which he says will not be used by other brands within the VW Group. "This V8 is conceived, developed and will be produced by us," he told Edmunds during Monterey Car Week. "It is very much oriented for this kind of mission, that an engine can rev to 10,000 rpm is perfect for a car like this. There was not something like this that existed in the group, so we decided to make it ourselves."

With this car now revealed, Lamborhini’s full lineup can be had with plug-in power — at least for the time being. The Revuelto, Urus SE and Temerario all use electricity to reach their maximum output, something that Foschini said was planned all along.