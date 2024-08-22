Lamborghini Is Keeping the Temerario’s Hybrid V8 Away From Other VW Group Cars

- The new Lamborghini Temerario is a plug-in hybrid supercar with 907 horsepower and a V8 engine that revs to 10,000 rpm.
- Lamborghini developed the engine in-house exclusively for this vehicle.
- We talked through some of the Temerario's details and future Lamborghini plans with its sales and marketing officer, Federico Foschini.
The 2025 Lamborghini Tememario replaces the beloved Huracán as the company’s "entry-level" supercar, though its stats are anything but. We sat down with Lamborghini's chef marketing and sales officer, Federico Foschini, to talk about the Temerario. The conversation is part our latest Edmunds CarCast episode.
Lambo replaced the Huracán's famous 5.2-liter V10 with a much more sophisticated (and complicated) plug-in hybrid setup. It’s a 4.0-liter V8 with two turbos in a hot-vee formation and a flat-plane crankshaft. With less mass to rotate, the engine spins at an insanely high pace — a max of 10,000 rpm, to be exact. The V8 on its own makes 789 hp, but there’s more to it. Much more.
The Temerario also has a 3.8-kWh battery pack with three electric motors, putting out an additional 118 hp. That brings total output to a whopping 907 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers are close to that of the V12-powered Reveulto.
Foschini is particularly proud of the Temerario’s powertrain, which he says will not be used by other brands within the VW Group. "This V8 is conceived, developed and will be produced by us," he told Edmunds during Monterey Car Week. "It is very much oriented for this kind of mission, that an engine can rev to 10,000 rpm is perfect for a car like this. There was not something like this that existed in the group, so we decided to make it ourselves."
With this car now revealed, Lamborhini’s full lineup can be had with plug-in power — at least for the time being. The Revuelto, Urus SE and Temerario all use electricity to reach their maximum output, something that Foschini said was planned all along.
"This was always the strategy because we think that hybridization is the right way forward in this moment to follow the sustainability trend, but also keep driving emotion alive," he said. Foschini went on to say that the WEC and IMSA racing series switching to hybrid power is another indication of where we’re at in this moment, and why hybrid power is the best choice for performance.
Foschini closed his interview with by talking briefly about the future and where Lamborghini goes from here.
"For now, when it comes to super-sports cars, the technology is not there for an EV," he said. "We plan to enter the market with our first EV before the end of the decade, a 2+2 GT car like we saw last year with the Lanzador."
Edmunds says
We can't wait to get behind the wheel of the Temerario ourselves to see what the new powertrain is like in the real world. The Lamborghini V10 will go down in history as one of the all-time greats, but we're confident that the company has plenty more excitement up its sleeve.
Alistair Weaver contributed to this report.