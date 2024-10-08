What's it all mean? Well, for starters, you can drive the Urus under fully electric power for a little more than 30 miles and at speeds up to 84 mph before the gas engine kicks in. This is totally the way to go when sitting in traffic or toddling about in the city, and it's a total mind-fork for pedestrians to see a normally super-shouty Lamborghini SUV whirring by in complete silence.

Move the drive mode selector into Corsa mode, activate launch control, and the combined forces of the V8 engine and e-motor will shoot this 5,523-pound SUV to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, which is only one measly tenth of a second slower than the outgoing Urus Performante. It sounds incredible doing the deed, too; the active exhausts open to give the Urus a properly Lambo-spec roar. Oh, and don't worry — while Lamborghini says emissions regulations have forced the company to hush the SUV's exhaust slightly in Europe, North American models will have a unique exhaust setup with flaps that fully open for the full set-off-your-neighbor's-car-alarm experience.

Confirmed: It'll drift

The standard air suspension and 48-volt active-anti roll tech do a lovely job of keeping the cabin jostle-free over broken pavement while simultaneously reducing body motions in tight bends. There are pronounced differences in ride harshness between the comfy Strada, taut Sport and properly rowdy (read: stiff as heck) Corsa drive modes, and the air suspension will actually raise by 3 inches in the off-road Neve, Sabbia and Terra settings. One gripe while I'm here: It's incredibly annoying that, if you're driving in Sport, you have to toggle forward through every single other drive mode to get back to Strada. The mode selector does not work both ways. So dumb.