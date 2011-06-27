Vehicle overview

If you're a fan of exotic cars and have about $400,000 to blow on your next one, odds are the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago will be on your short list. By the way, we'd also like to be your new best friend. As the flagship of one of the most outrageous car manufacturers in history, the Murciélago is as over-the-top a ride as you'll find today.

Even though the Murciélago is getting on in years -- it's been around for almost a decade -- its futuristic design and obscenely high performance capabilities have kept its aspirational aura fresh. Improvements over the years have also helped to keep its youthful vigor intact and this year, the Murciélago calls in the reinforcements with the introduction of two new special-edition models.

For 2010, Lamborghini rolled out a higher-performing Murciélago, dubbed the LP670-4 SuperVeloce ("LP" for longitudinale posteriore, which refers to the longitudinally mounted rear/midengine; "670" for the metric horsepower output; "4" to denote its all-wheel-drive layout and "SuperVeloce" translates to SuperFast). In the U.S., the power output figure is adjusted to 661 horsepower, which is about 30 hp more than the standard LP640. The LP670-4 is also about 200 pounds lighter thanks to numerous weight-saving elements.

Also new this year is the Murciélago LP650-4 Roadster, which makes only 9 hp more than the LP640. Like the SuperVeloce, the new LP650-4 makes only modest gains in terms of performance and minor cosmetic changes. These special-edition Lambos are really an opportunity for well-heeled buyers to play an expensive game of one-upsmanship. The Roadster will be limited to only 50 examples, while the SuperVeloce will have a run of 350 cars.

If you're lucky enough to have the wherewithal to actually afford a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago, you'll likely be the center of attention in any setting. Outside of a priceless vintage car, the only other vehicle capable of upstaging the Murciélago would be the $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron. Other noteworthy alternatives within the Lamborghini's price range include the Ferrari 599 and Bentley Continental Supersports. Whichever choice you go with, your new pals at Edmunds will be waiting for your call.