Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago for Sale Near Me

by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * No test drives offered on this car * The car used to belong to DJ Ashba - ex lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses who purchased it from famous painter Michael Godard * The car was also featured in Counting Cars TV show (season 5 episode 9) where it was professionally repainted in Matte Black paint! Top notch paintwork! * 6 Speed manual transmission - very rare and very desirable - less than 5% of these cars were produced with Manual transmissions - these cars are going up in value and are very sought after drivers cars, the newer version of this car, the LP640 manual is already 500-600K and some prime examples already bringing over 700K, the pre LP cars are still somewhat affordable, but climbing steadily. Only 26 LP640 were made and approximately around 300 pre-LP cars were produced with 6-speed manual transmission * LOC cat-back exhaust * Alpine Navigtion head-unit w/ bluetooth + back up camera + top of the line Boston Acoustics amps and speakers * Brand new brakes all the way around * Just undergone a full service - new filters, new fluids, spark plugs, motor mounts etc * Clear title * Carfax certified * Please note, 2 accidents were reported to Carfax back in 2004 and 2017 - both times the car was damaged in right front corner and both times it remained drivable and airbags didn't deploy - no signs or previous structural damage and no frame damage was found - the car comes with a clean bill of health and a report from Lamborghini shop - everything was repaired by an insurance company to the highest standards! These cars usually sell for around $190-200K, while some examples bring over $250K APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago with AWD/4WD, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Electronic Folding Mirrors, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

10 Combined MPG ( 8 City/ 12 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWBU16M84LA01151

Certified Pre-Owned: No

