Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 12,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$149,995
- 11,246 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$199,990
- 15,873 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$195,900
Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Murcielago
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Jeff,06/30/2006
I will say.. for the money spent on it, I'm not as impressed as I should be. The engine has had a few thousand dollars worth the problems in the last few months, the exterior design is a little boxy, riding comfort isn't spectacular. The performance is amazing obviously, really throws you back in your seat. Paint chips kind of easily. The shift is smooth but my tranny has already gone once. Gears wear down a little fast. Needs better brake pads, I've been replacing them every few thousand miles. Gas is horrible, but I couldn't give it a 1 because it IS a 12 cylinder.
