Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago in Yellow
    used

    2006 Lamborghini Murcielago

    12,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $149,995

    Details
  • 2004 Lamborghini Murcielago
    used

    2004 Lamborghini Murcielago

    11,246 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $199,990

    Details
  • 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago
    used

    2003 Lamborghini Murcielago

    15,873 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $195,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lamborghini Murcielago

Read recent reviews for the Lamborghini Murcielago
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Expected more
Jeff,06/30/2006
I will say.. for the money spent on it, I'm not as impressed as I should be. The engine has had a few thousand dollars worth the problems in the last few months, the exterior design is a little boxy, riding comfort isn't spectacular. The performance is amazing obviously, really throws you back in your seat. Paint chips kind of easily. The shift is smooth but my tranny has already gone once. Gears wear down a little fast. Needs better brake pads, I've been replacing them every few thousand miles. Gas is horrible, but I couldn't give it a 1 because it IS a 12 cylinder.
Report abuse
