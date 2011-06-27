  1. Home
Used 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Murcielago
Overview
Starting MSRP
$382,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG10
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)8/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque487 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower631 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width81.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Telesto Metallic
  • Grigio Antares Metallic
  • Verde Draco Metallic
  • Grigio Avlon Metallic
  • Giallo Orion Special
  • Arancio Atlas Special
  • Verde Ithaca Special
  • Blu Hera Metallic
  • Nero Pegaso Metallic
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
18 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
