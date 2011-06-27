Used 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews

BaddBoyFilms , 11/01/2009

Pros: The sleek design and Performance in handling with it's sure true liability is what makes this automobile the most talked about throughout the Globe. A sure hit classic if compared against any other auto manufacture in handing, Aerodynamics and Performance . The interior is a fine luxury fit which complements it's textures and colors which complements one another making you feel you're in complete control behind the wheel of this fine Luxury Specimen of an Automobile. Cons: The Low Gas Mileage ( M.P.G.)Consumption Rating. Though if you want to save money on gas, go buy a VW Bug otherwise afford Boss Luxury and don't sweat the small stuff !