Used 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews
Baddboyfilms Baddboy Toys
BaddBoyFilms, 11/01/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Pros: The sleek design and Performance in handling with it's sure true liability is what makes this automobile the most talked about throughout the Globe. A sure hit classic if compared against any other auto manufacture in handing, Aerodynamics and Performance . The interior is a fine luxury fit which complements it's textures and colors which complements one another making you feel you're in complete control behind the wheel of this fine Luxury Specimen of an Automobile. Cons: The Low Gas Mileage ( M.P.G.)Consumption Rating. Though if you want to save money on gas, go buy a VW Bug otherwise afford Boss Luxury and don't sweat the small stuff !
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Murcielago
Related Used 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019