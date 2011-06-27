Estimated values
2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,903
|$14,781
|$17,673
|Clean
|$11,590
|$14,392
|$17,168
|Average
|$10,965
|$13,613
|$16,156
|Rough
|$10,340
|$12,833
|$15,145
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,915
|$12,312
|$14,721
|Clean
|$9,654
|$11,987
|$14,300
|Average
|$9,133
|$11,338
|$13,457
|Rough
|$8,612
|$10,689
|$12,615
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,850
|$10,989
|$13,140
|Clean
|$8,617
|$10,700
|$12,764
|Average
|$8,152
|$10,120
|$12,012
|Rough
|$7,687
|$9,541
|$11,260
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,010
|$13,671
|$16,347
|Clean
|$10,721
|$13,310
|$15,879
|Average
|$10,142
|$12,590
|$14,943
|Rough
|$9,564
|$11,869
|$14,008
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,317
|$10,327
|$12,348
|Clean
|$8,098
|$10,055
|$11,995
|Average
|$7,661
|$9,511
|$11,288
|Rough
|$7,224
|$8,966
|$10,581