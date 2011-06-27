  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Kia Sedona SX-Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,903$14,781$17,673
Clean$11,590$14,392$17,168
Average$10,965$13,613$16,156
Rough$10,340$12,833$15,145
2015 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,915$12,312$14,721
Clean$9,654$11,987$14,300
Average$9,133$11,338$13,457
Rough$8,612$10,689$12,615
2015 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,850$10,989$13,140
Clean$8,617$10,700$12,764
Average$8,152$10,120$12,012
Rough$7,687$9,541$11,260
2015 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,010$13,671$16,347
Clean$10,721$13,310$15,879
Average$10,142$12,590$14,943
Rough$9,564$11,869$14,008
2015 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,317$10,327$12,348
Clean$8,098$10,055$11,995
Average$7,661$9,511$11,288
Rough$7,224$8,966$10,581
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Kia Sedona on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Sedona with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,098 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,055 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Kia Sedona. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Kia Sedona and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Kia Sedona ranges from $7,224 to $12,348, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Kia Sedona is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.