2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior and quiet cabin
  • Better all-electric range than many competitors offer
  • Feature-packed and easy-to-use infotainment interface
  • Just 10 cubic feet of cargo space, less than hatchback competitors
  • Rear headroom is limited by sloping roofline
Which Optima Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid is only available in one trim level, so the only question is whether you want to opt for the somewhat pricey Technology package. It adds active safety features and driver aids, along with a sunroof and ventilated front seats. In our opinion it's worth the money since the standard car lacks even blind-spot monitoring.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

We like the current Kia Optima for its stylish design, spacious interior, and user-friendly controls and infotainment system. It also comes with an extensive features list and the strongest standard warranty on the market. Starting with this sedan, Kia added a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain to make the Optima Hybrid, then added a larger, rechargeable battery pack for the Optima Plug-In Hybrid.

Twenty-nine miles of all-electric range may not seem like much, but buyers who can charge at home or at work will see a major reduction in their gas use. Of course, that larger battery pack makes for a lot less trunk space: just 9.9 cubic feet. The Plug-In Hybrid is also only available in one thoroughly equipped trim level, so it won't appeal to buyers looking for something basic but efficient.

There aren't a lot of mainstream plug-in hybrid options, but the market is growing. The Ford Fusion Energi is one of the few electrified sedans, but it's less feature-rich than the Optima. The Chevrolet Volt is a hatchback with more electric range but less passenger space and fewer features. There's the ultra-efficient Toyota Prius Prime, which sports idiosyncratic design elements that might turn off some buyers. Honda's Clarity Plug-In Hybrid also offers a lot of range and an upscale interior, but it has a much clunkier infotainment system.

2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid models

The 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger sedan available in a single EX trim level with an optional Technology package that adds extra comfort features and several collision avoidance technologies and driver aids. A hybrid powertrain with 29 miles of all-electric range is standard.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a system total of 202 horsepower and 296 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are also standard.

Outside, you'll find 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and a hands-free trunk opening. Inside, the Plug-In comes with push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connections, Kia Uvo services, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio.

The optional Technology package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power passenger seat and a host of collision avoidance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of the 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid, but we have considerable experience with the regular Optima. Those findings, specifically on comfort and interior quality, remain broadly applicable to this model. We've also sampled the Optima's mechanical doppelgänger, the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In. Otherwise, the following is our first take on what's significant about the Optima Plug-In Hybrid and what you can expect.

Driving

We haven't yet driven the Optima Plug-In Hybrid, but the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In accelerates to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, average for a hybrid sedan. Expect a similar time. We prefer the six-speed automatic transmission's shift feel over the CVT automatics more common to hybrids from other automakers.

Comfort

Both the regular Optima sedan and the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid deliver a smooth ride on all manner of pavement, and the cabin is quiet at highway speeds. We're not as thrilled with the seats, though.

Seat comfort

Heated front seats are standard; ventilated front seats (and heated rears) are options. The front seats are roomy but lack lateral side bolstering. The rear seats are also spacious, but the low-mounted cushion may lack support for average-size adults.

Ride comfort

The regular Optima sedan absorbs small, high-frequency bumps pretty well for an overall smooth ride. Larger undulations cause some jostling, but not significantly more compared to rivals in this class. The Plug-In Hybrid's ride quality should not be that different despite the different powertrain.

Interior

The Optima's interior, regardless of model or trim, isn't especially exciting visually. That said, it serves function well. The number of features make you feel as if you're getting a lot more for your money, although the overall quality of materials feels a bit mediocre.

Ease of use

We give the Optima high marks for its easy-to-use infotainment system and readable physical buttons that are logically placed. The primary controls are all within reach, and there's no guesswork with buttons that are a bit out of the way.

Getting in/getting out

The tall door openings free from obstructions allow passengers to access their seats with little difficulty. The doors are adequately short in length to provide access in tight parking spots.

Roominess

The front seats have plenty of space for larger passengers, and the range of adjustments will cover short and tall occupants. The rear outboard seats benefit from an abundance of legroom, but headroom is only adequate for adults of average height.

Visibility

The Optima's cabin feels big and airy thanks to large windows and narrow roof pillars, but the high rear decklid and rear-seat headrests obscure the rearward view. The standard rearview camera and optional parking sensors help reduce blind spots.

Quality

Plenty of plastic is used throughout the interior, but it's sturdy and the texture is visually appealing. The car feels as solid as any other sedan in the class.

Utility

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid's trunk is smaller than the regular hybrid's due to a larger battery pack. At just 9.9 cubic feet of cargo room, it's a bit limited. The Toyota Prius Prime's hatchback design, for example, offers far more versatility.

Technology

The 8-inch touchscreen has crisp graphics and an intuitive menu, although some drivers might find it a bit of a stretch to reach comfortably. A unique gauge cluster displaying various hybrid functions is one of the few indicators that you're driving a gas-electric car.

Audio & navigation

A navigation system comes standard, as does a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included with the infotainment system.

Driver aids

Most of the latest driver safety and collision avoidance aids come with the optional Technology package. A rearview camera is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 With all the Bells and Whistles
THOMAS,02/16/2018
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I had own a Kia Forte before and I enjoyed the car, it was the EX with four doors and it's was pretty simple and good mileage, the Kia Optima Plug In hybrid-Everything is pretty simple to use, it is alot heavier than the Forte, better gas mileage because of hybrid and plugin, the inside interior (I have the technology package) everything is good, from the sunroof, leather, the 10 speaker sound system is really good-dont believe me just go to a dealership and test out the sound, I had a after market speakers in my forte, I do miss my subwoofer extra kick but the optima sound makes it pretty good overall, smaller trunk space is little disheartening but everything else with the car is amazing, my friend has a Camry and I can definitely say this kia feels alot more luxorious and I like the handling better the one thing about the camry is that you can sit in the middle in the backseat more naturally but I don't usually have five people riding with me Update 8 months later: the biggest gripe I can find with this car is the trunk space, if you are someone who likes to use the trunk it's going to be really handicapped
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Optima Plug-In Hybrid models:

Lane Departure Warning System
Monitors the vehicle position within your lane and warns if you deviate, or begin to deviate, from it.
Blind-Spot Detection
Warns you of vehicles that might be in your blind spots with audio and visual signals, including side mirror indicators.
Forward Collision Warning
Warns of a potential collision with the car in front of you. Bundled with autonomous emergency braking.

More about the 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid

Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Overview

The Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX is priced between $20,000 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 35335 and35335 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 Optima Plug-In Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,000 and mileage as low as 35335 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,275.

Find a used Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,184.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,549.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,744.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid lease specials

