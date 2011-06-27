2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior and quiet cabin
- Better all-electric range than many competitors offer
- Feature-packed and easy-to-use infotainment interface
- Just 10 cubic feet of cargo space, less than hatchback competitors
- Rear headroom is limited by sloping roofline
Which Optima Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
We like the current Kia Optima for its stylish design, spacious interior, and user-friendly controls and infotainment system. It also comes with an extensive features list and the strongest standard warranty on the market. Starting with this sedan, Kia added a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain to make the Optima Hybrid, then added a larger, rechargeable battery pack for the Optima Plug-In Hybrid.
Twenty-nine miles of all-electric range may not seem like much, but buyers who can charge at home or at work will see a major reduction in their gas use. Of course, that larger battery pack makes for a lot less trunk space: just 9.9 cubic feet. The Plug-In Hybrid is also only available in one thoroughly equipped trim level, so it won't appeal to buyers looking for something basic but efficient.
There aren't a lot of mainstream plug-in hybrid options, but the market is growing. The Ford Fusion Energi is one of the few electrified sedans, but it's less feature-rich than the Optima. The Chevrolet Volt is a hatchback with more electric range but less passenger space and fewer features. There's the ultra-efficient Toyota Prius Prime, which sports idiosyncratic design elements that might turn off some buyers. Honda's Clarity Plug-In Hybrid also offers a lot of range and an upscale interior, but it has a much clunkier infotainment system.
2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger sedan available in a single EX trim level with an optional Technology package that adds extra comfort features and several collision avoidance technologies and driver aids. A hybrid powertrain with 29 miles of all-electric range is standard.
The Optima Plug-In Hybrid pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce a system total of 202 horsepower and 296 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are also standard.
Outside, you'll find 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and a hands-free trunk opening. Inside, the Plug-In comes with push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connections, Kia Uvo services, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio.
The optional Technology package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power passenger seat and a host of collision avoidance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Monitors the vehicle position within your lane and warns if you deviate, or begin to deviate, from it.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you of vehicles that might be in your blind spots with audio and visual signals, including side mirror indicators.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns of a potential collision with the car in front of you. Bundled with autonomous emergency braking.
