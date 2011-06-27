Overall rating

The 2019 Kia Optima is a solid pick for a midsize sedan thanks to its wealth of standard features, easy-to-use infotainment system and robust warranty. For greater fuel economy, however, you'll want to look at the 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid. It has a hybrid powertrain with a large rechargeable battery that allows for fully electric driving on short trips.

With the Plug-In Hybrid's estimated range of 29 miles on electric power, many drivers should be able to complete one direction of their daily commute, if not both, without using gas. The ability to plug in at work or at home would yield significant savings in fuel costs. But that larger battery pack eats into valuable cargo space, leaving the Optima Plug-In Hybrid with less than 10 cubic feet of cargo space. Fuel tank capacity is also down a bit.

There aren't a lot of mainstream plug-in hybrid options, but the market is growing. For maximum efficiency, you still can't beat the Chevrolet Volt and its 53 miles of all-electric range. As sedans go, the Ford Fusion Energi and Hyundai Sonata Plug-In (which is related to the Optima) are comparable to the Optima in many ways. Honda's Clarity Plug-In Hybrid or even Kia's Niro Plug-In Hybrid are two newer entries to consider. Among these cars, however, we think the Optima Plug-In Hybrid is well-placed and competitive.