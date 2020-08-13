Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 21,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,350
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD0J5025004
Stock: 10424959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 41,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,298$2,967 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L DOHC VVT, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 2.0L DOHC VVT.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD1J5022581
Stock: 333945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 35,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,000$2,610 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Gravity Blue ** Bluetooth **, ** Rear View Camera **, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, 2.0L DOHC VVT, 10-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning System, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, High Beam Assist, LED Headlights w/Dynamic Bending Light, LED Overhead Front Rear Reading Lamps, Panoramic Sunroof w/Gloss Black B-Pillar, Rear Park Assist System, Rear Side Window Sun Shades, Technology Package, Ventilated Front Seats. CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LDXJ5025060
Stock: F185193A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 9,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,974$707 Below Market
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Snow White Pearl CarFax 1-Owner, Fully Detailed, Fresh Oil Change, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, Snow White Pearl, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. EXCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Come experience the difference at Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee, the only Kia dealership inside the perimeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD0J5025066
Stock: P62129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 31,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,994$1,340 Below Market
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Aurora Black CarFax 1-Owner, Leather, Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, Aurora Black, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. EXCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Come experience the difference at Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee, the only Kia dealership inside the perimeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD9J5025079
Stock: 608110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 24,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,991$237 Below Market
Penske Chevrolet of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Aurora Black 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.0L DOHC VVT 2.0L DOHC VVT. Odometer is 835 miles below market average! Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle''s unrepaired recalls by VIN at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD8J5025073
Stock: T1039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 25,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,999$785 Below Market
Winn Kia of Fremont - Newark / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Aurora Black 2.0L DOHC VVT. EX 2.0L DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Thanks for looking! If you need any additional information, such as more photos or a copy of your free CARFAX History Report, we are here to help! Give us a call at 510-771-1500, visit us on the web at www.winnkiaoffremont.com, or come visit us at our easy to get to location between Mowry and Stevenson off 880.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD1J5025187
Stock: U1166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 29,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,800
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD9J5022795
Stock: 10423137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 32,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,300$649 Below Market
Kuni Auto Center - Beaverton / Oregon
Recent Arrival! Snow White Pearl EX FWD 2.0L DOHC VVT. Call Kuni Auto Center at (503) 928-5670 for details. Kuni Auto Center ~ A Division of Kuni BMW 3725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005 DA 1269 The new Kuni Auto Center No games, No gimmicks, No hidden fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD6J5022639
Stock: CPJ5022639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 9,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,672
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
EX trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 9,827! PRICE DROP FROM $26,291. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, AURORA BLACK, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES AURORA BLACK. AFFORDABILITY Reduced from $26,291. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD1J5025786
Stock: B16474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 60,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,999
Acura of Fremont - Fremont / California
**MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, *POWER PACKAGE*, Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX, 4D Sedan, 2.0L DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, FWD, Gravity Blue, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD8J5022058
Stock: 8205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 51,854 miles
$18,991
Car Pros Volkswagen Of San Bernardino - San Bernardino / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD4J5025734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,642 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,399$2,179 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Snow White Pearl is ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and 9.8kWh lithium-ion battery that together deliver a combined output of 202hp and are coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers up to 29mpg on the highway, an electric-only range of around 29 miles, responsive handling, a comfortable ride, and attractive styling enhanced by chrome accents and bi-color alloy wheels.Our Optima Hybrid EX's cabin will provide help make every drive more pleasant thanks to aluminum-look trim and the multitude of amenities available at your fingertips. Heated, power-adjustable front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry/ignition are on hand for your convenience. Also, you can easily stay connected with the full-color infotainment system that offers Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Kia features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you safe and secure. Offering driving excitement, security, style, your Optima Hybrid awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD3H5010037
Stock: 114313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 20,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,971$1,919 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD9H5019082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,000$1,337 Below Market
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Aurora Black CARFAX One-Owner. Excellent Miles and options. Full balance of factory warranty. EX Tech Package $5250.00 Option. I4, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Hook, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Collision Warning System, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Front & Rear Reading Lamps, LED Headlights w/Dynamic Bending Light, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Mud Guards, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Sunroof w/Gloss Black B-Pillar, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Assist System, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Side Window Sun Shades, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Alloy, I4. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD5H5009827
Stock: PPP2803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 21,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LDXH5015915
Stock: 10427659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 36,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,495$1,319 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX (FWD). This affordable midsize car boasts a lovely interior, user-friendly features, refined driving dynamics, and excellent safety scores. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 Optima Hybrid an overall safety rating of five out of five stars. The Optima received five stars in the frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Optima a 2018 Top Safety Pick+, the agency's highest accolade. The car earned a top rating of Good in six crash tests, and properly equipped Optimas received a top-rating of Superior for front crash prevention. With its odometer now reading 36,910, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until April 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - NAVIGATION with 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION (including APPLE CARPLAY) - REMOTE ENGINE START - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - HEATED FRONT SEATS - A harman/kardon QUANTUMLOGIC PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PROXIMITY KEY for PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Check out the window sticker for additional features. (just above Basic Info, to the far right) WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD4H5009978
Stock: 24109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,477$335 Below Market
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
Kia matches the rest of the auto industries forward thinking, green rhythm with the 2017 Optima Hybrid Plug-in model, following suit with a four cylinder 2.0L engine, and gets up to 40 MPG highway. Interior features include a beautifully designed touchscreen navigation/media interface, heated/cooled seats, blind spot monitor, proximity smart key w/push-button ignition, navigation and heated steering wheel. Other premium features include bluetooth, panoramic moonroof, and back-up camera for added convenience. This fuel efficient Optima seats 5 comfortably and comes with the remainder of the original factory warranty! Come in to test drive today, and see the rest of our excellent hybrid cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD6H5014096
Stock: 014096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
