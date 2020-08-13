Used 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    21,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,350

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    41,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,298

    $2,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    35,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $2,610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    9,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,974

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    31,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,994

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    24,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,991

    $237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    25,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    29,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,800

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    32,517 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,300

    $649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    9,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,672

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    60,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    51,854 miles

    $18,991

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    26,642 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,399

    $2,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    20,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,971

    $1,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    18,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,000

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    21,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,580

    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    36,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,495

    $1,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX

    20,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,477

    $335 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 55 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
2018 With all the Bells and Whistles
THOMAS,02/16/2018
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I had own a Kia Forte before and I enjoyed the car, it was the EX with four doors and it's was pretty simple and good mileage, the Kia Optima Plug In hybrid-Everything is pretty simple to use, it is alot heavier than the Forte, better gas mileage because of hybrid and plugin, the inside interior (I have the technology package) everything is good, from the sunroof, leather, the 10 speaker sound system is really good-dont believe me just go to a dealership and test out the sound, I had a after market speakers in my forte, I do miss my subwoofer extra kick but the optima sound makes it pretty good overall, smaller trunk space is little disheartening but everything else with the car is amazing, my friend has a Camry and I can definitely say this kia feels alot more luxorious and I like the handling better the one thing about the camry is that you can sit in the middle in the backseat more naturally but I don't usually have five people riding with me Update 8 months later: the biggest gripe I can find with this car is the trunk space, if you are someone who likes to use the trunk it's going to be really handicapped
Report abuse
