2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid

2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Sedan Profile
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Sedan Exterior
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Sedan Exterior
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Sedan in Snow White Pearl
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX Sedan in Aurora Black Pearl
+74
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP: $36,090

Dealer Price

2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Roomy interior and quiet cabin
  • Feature-packed and easy-to-use infotainment interface

A wealth of standard features, user-friendly tech and a comfortable, spacious interior make the Kia Optima a solid pick for a midsize sedan. But if you're looking for maximum fuel savings, consider the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid. Its hybrid powertrain features a rechargeable battery that means short trips can be driven on electric power alone.

With an estimated range of 28 miles on electric power, the plug-in Optima can ferry short-range commuters one, or possibly both, directions of their daily drive on electric miles alone. When the electric miles are used up, the powertrain switches over to the four-cylinder gas engine rated at 40 mpg, so there are no range anxiety issues to deal with as with a full EV (battery electric vehicle). And if you're near a charging station or even at home, the Optima Plug-In Hybrid can fully charge in about three hours from a 240-volt source, or about nine hours from a standard 120-volt household-style outlet. That's a longer charge time than for a typical EV but not unreasonable for a plug-in hybrid.

By necessity, the rechargeable Optima carries a larger battery pack, which leaves it with less than 10 cubic feet of cargo space. Rival plug-in hatchbacks such as the Honda Clarity and the Toyota Prius offer much more, although the Optima measures up about equal to other sedans. On the other hand, the Kia is dynamic and entertaining to drive, more so than some other plug-in hybrid alternatives. Overall, we think it's worth checking out.

Which Optima Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

With just one trim level available, the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX is an easy recommendation. But we also like the extra features that come with the Technology package, such as a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, and navigation system. Even with these extra luxury and tech items, and factoring in a federal tax credit, the Optima Plug-In Hybrid remains competitively priced.

Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid models

The 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan powered by the combination of an electric motor and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Power reaches the road through a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The four-cylinder's fuel economy is rated at 40 mpg combined.

The Optima Hybrid comes well-equipped with standard features, but one available package dresses up the Kia even further. There is also a regular Optima Hybrid, reviewed separately.

The only trim level available, the EX, comes with a shedload of standard features. Highlights include leather seating, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Uvo 8-inch touchscreen tech interface, a navigation system, wireless device charging, push-button ignition, and a comprehensive suite of driver aids (automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot warning, and adaptive cruise control, among others).

The Technology package includes items such as larger wheels, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and additional driver aids.

2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid pricing

2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Great plugin hybrid, just a few drawbacks
    Rondad,
    EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

    Edmunds info on the 2020 Optima plugin Hybrid is slightly inaccurate - there's no sunroof on the EX (only available trim). One annoying thing is that the wireless phone charger isn't large enough for the larger-size phones like the iPhone XS Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note series IF you have a case on the phone. Neither my wife's IPhone nor my Note8 can take advantage of this feature. In 2020, Kia also reduced the EV range from 30 to 28 miles - this made the car ineligible for the California EV tax rebate. The only other thing that bugs me a little bit is that you can't tell if the car is turned on unless you look at the display. I've forgotten to turn it off before exiting, and when I try to lock it, it beeps - but I can't tell why unless I look at the driver dash. The Kia mobile remote app is slow and often won't connect to the car. I'm in the middle of Los Angeles and it happens all over the place. There's also no way to set a "one-time" charging schedule - you have to set up the schedule, then disable or delete it when finished. Kia email support is non-existent. I've asked 3 questions, and in all 3 cases, the response was "call Kia" or "call your Kia Dealer" Otherwise, I'm very happy with the car. Good fit and finish. Solid 40mpg in hybrid mode. EV range is very accurate.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Used Years for Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
    2018
    2017

    Features & Specs

    EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    EX 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower202 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Optima Plug-In Hybrid safety features:

    Lane Departure Warning System
    Monitors the vehicle position within your lane and warns if you deviate, or begin to deviate, from it.
    Blind-Spot Detection
    Warns you of vehicles that might be in your blind spots with audio and visual signals, including side-mirror indicators.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Warns of a potential collision with the car in front of you. Bundled with autonomous emergency braking.

    Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition

    Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt

    The Chevrolet Volt is the king of the hill in the plug-in hybrid market. Because of its EPA-rated 53 miles of all-electric range, the Volt can frequently be used on a daily basis without having to switch over to the gas engine at all. It also offers good handling and decent acceleration. But the Volt's interior plastics leave a lot to be desired, as does its somewhat tight back seat.

    Compare Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid & Chevrolet Volt features

    Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity

    The Honda Clarity comes in three flavors, and the Plug-In Hybrid version might just be the most sensible of the bunch. It can go an estimated 47 miles on all-electric power while offering more space for passengers and cargo than the Volt. But the Clarity's styling might not be everyone's cup of tea, both inside or out.

    Compare Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid & Honda Clarity features

    Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi

    The Fusion Energi is like the Optima Plug-In Hybrid since they're both traditional sedans converted to be plug-in hybrids. The Fusion Energi can go an estimated 21 miles under electric power but benefits from having a 14-gallon fuel tank when the juice runs out. The Fusion's roomy, quiet cabin is appealing, but there's a distinct lack of cargo space.

    Compare Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid & Ford Fusion Energi features
    FAQ

    Is the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Optima Plug-In Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 41 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Optima Plug-In Hybrid has 9.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid:

    • Wireless device charging and some features from last year's Technology package are now standard
    • Part of the fourth Kia Optima generation introduced in 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Optima Plug-In Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Optima Plug-In Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,090.

    Other versions include:

    • EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $36,090
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid, the next question is, which Optima Plug-In Hybrid model is right for you? Optima Plug-In Hybrid variants include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Optima Plug-In Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Overview

    The 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid.

