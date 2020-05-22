2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Review
- Roomy interior and quiet cabin
- Feature-packed and easy-to-use infotainment interface
A wealth of standard features, user-friendly tech and a comfortable, spacious interior make the Kia Optima a solid pick for a midsize sedan. But if you're looking for maximum fuel savings, consider the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid. Its hybrid powertrain features a rechargeable battery that means short trips can be driven on electric power alone.
Which Optima Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan powered by the combination of an electric motor and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Power reaches the road through a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The four-cylinder's fuel economy is rated at 40 mpg combined.
Edmunds info on the 2020 Optima plugin Hybrid is slightly inaccurate - there's no sunroof on the EX (only available trim). One annoying thing is that the wireless phone charger isn't large enough for the larger-size phones like the iPhone XS Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note series IF you have a case on the phone. Neither my wife's IPhone nor my Note8 can take advantage of this feature. In 2020, Kia also reduced the EV range from 30 to 28 miles - this made the car ineligible for the California EV tax rebate. The only other thing that bugs me a little bit is that you can't tell if the car is turned on unless you look at the display. I've forgotten to turn it off before exiting, and when I try to lock it, it beeps - but I can't tell why unless I look at the driver dash. The Kia mobile remote app is slow and often won't connect to the car. I'm in the middle of Los Angeles and it happens all over the place. There's also no way to set a "one-time" charging schedule - you have to set up the schedule, then disable or delete it when finished. Kia email support is non-existent. I've asked 3 questions, and in all 3 cases, the response was "call Kia" or "call your Kia Dealer" Otherwise, I'm very happy with the car. Good fit and finish. Solid 40mpg in hybrid mode. EV range is very accurate.
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$36,090
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|202 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts' favorite Optima Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Monitors the vehicle position within your lane and warns if you deviate, or begin to deviate, from it.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you of vehicles that might be in your blind spots with audio and visual signals, including side-mirror indicators.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns of a potential collision with the car in front of you. Bundled with autonomous emergency braking.
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt
The Chevrolet Volt is the king of the hill in the plug-in hybrid market. Because of its EPA-rated 53 miles of all-electric range, the Volt can frequently be used on a daily basis without having to switch over to the gas engine at all. It also offers good handling and decent acceleration. But the Volt's interior plastics leave a lot to be desired, as does its somewhat tight back seat.
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity comes in three flavors, and the Plug-In Hybrid version might just be the most sensible of the bunch. It can go an estimated 47 miles on all-electric power while offering more space for passengers and cargo than the Volt. But the Clarity's styling might not be everyone's cup of tea, both inside or out.
Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi
The Fusion Energi is like the Optima Plug-In Hybrid since they're both traditional sedans converted to be plug-in hybrids. The Fusion Energi can go an estimated 21 miles under electric power but benefits from having a 14-gallon fuel tank when the juice runs out. The Fusion's roomy, quiet cabin is appealing, but there's a distinct lack of cargo space.
Is the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid:
- Wireless device charging and some features from last year's Technology package are now standard
- Part of the fourth Kia Optima generation introduced in 2016
Is the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,090.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $36,090
What are the different models of Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?
2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Optima Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Optima Plug-In Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid?
Which 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for sale near.
Can't find a new 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrids you want in your area?
Find a new Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,738.
Find a new Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,290.
