KIA OPTIMA PLUG IN HYBRID 2017 With so many cars on the market, one has to compare the many choices of the cars they are wanting to purchase. I had a Nissan Leaf for the last few years and loved that car, except I had to have another car to go out of town. That changed when I met this plug in Optima Kia in 2017. First, I got the Consumer Reports April 2017 Car issue in order to make the right decision as well as read, articles in Green Car Reports. I chose the 2017 Kia Optima plug in EX hybrid, based on many factors. First, the Kia warranty on their cars are the best in the industry, 5 year 60,000 miles bumper to bumper. Next, according to Consumer Reports the new car prediction and reliability is much better than average, this car is recommended as a car to purchase. Further, the price given to me from Kia was great and well below sticker price and also I am able to get a tax rebate for the 9.8 KWH battery of $4919 on my tax for 2017. Lastly, this Kia has an interior that is made of good quality and design. This mid sided sedan has plenty of room for the family. I have been performing tests on the cars performance. The main test was how many miles could I get out of a full charge of electricity. There are several modes of operation, HEV, EV, and CHG and eco mode. Driving in EV mode and (eco) for economical I was able to drive between 34 and 37 miles on electric only, and it did not seen to make a difference driving slow or a bit faster, however with this EV mode once you floor the gas pedal or accelerate a bit too fast the EV mode goes off to the HEV mode and then returns to EV mode. If you drive normally the EV mode remains on electric until the battery is about 14% charge, then the car switches to HEV hybrid electric vehicle. In HEV mode the car goes back and forth from gas engine to electric as all hybrids do. The interesting mode of operation is the charge mode CHG which charges your battery to full just by driving your car. This charge mode takes anywhere from an hour to two hours to charge the battery full. The kia Optima is probably the only car that has this great benefit. The CHG mode barely affects the gas mileage. I have not tested the car in the non- ECO mode but the acceleration in ECO mode is fast enough for anyone. The car also has a 6 speed manual transmission if your a real racer. In summary, as of year end 2017 the Kia Optima plug in EX hybrid is the best car for the price, quality and reliability.

Read more