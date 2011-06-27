2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior and quiet cabin, whether on the avenue or highway
- Offers better all-electric range than most other top competitors
- Feature-packed and easy-to-use infotainment interface
- Just 10 cubic feet of cargo space, less than hatchback competitors
- Rear headroom is limited by sloping roofline
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Optima Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Along with the introduction of a redesigned Optima Hybrid model, Kia adds plug-in recharging to its family sedan lineup with the 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid. The regular Optima Hybrid offers high fuel economy, comfortable road manners, and a wealth of standard features and available options. The Plug-In adds to that with the ability to drive short distances on pure electric power.
The main difference between the two is the Optima Plug-In Hybrid's bigger battery pack and more powerful electric motor. The battery is larger than the standard hybrid's and can be recharged from a standard household electrical outlet or a high-current charging station. Doing so gives the plug-in model the ability to travel up to 29 miles in all-electric mode. After you've used up that power, the Plug-In switches to regular hybrid operation. The EPA estimates fuel economy of 40 mpg combined (38 city/43 highway). That's a bit below average but still likely good enough for shoppers looking to minimize their reliance on gasoline.
In addition to its powertrain appeal, the Optima Plug-In Hybrid includes everything we've come to like about the standard Optima sedan, including a roomy interior, a comfortable ride, and robust infotainment and connected technology. We're still not sold on the Optima's bland interior or the mediocre feel of its materials, however — unfortunate concessions to the Optima's otherwise exceptional value proposition. Still, the Optima Plug-In Hybrid's blend of rechargeable propulsion and midsize appeal makes it a solid pick for a family or commuter sedan.
2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid is a five-passenger sedan available in a single EX trim level with an optional Technology package that adds extra comfort features and several collision avoidance technologies. Standard features start with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric drive motor that combine to produce 202 horsepower. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are also standard.
Outside, you'll find 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry and a hands-free trunk opening. Inside the Plug-In comes with push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat, a navigation system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connections, Kia Uvo services, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio.
The optional Technology package adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power passenger seat and a host of collision avoidance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Optima Plug-In Hybrid models:
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Monitors the vehicle position within your lane and warns you if you deviate, or begin to deviate, from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you of vehicles that might be in your blind spots with aural and visual signals, including side mirror indicators.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns of a potential collision with the car in front of you. Bundled with autonomous emergency braking.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Related Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid