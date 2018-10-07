Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,642 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,399$2,179 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Snow White Pearl is ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and 9.8kWh lithium-ion battery that together deliver a combined output of 202hp and are coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers up to 29mpg on the highway, an electric-only range of around 29 miles, responsive handling, a comfortable ride, and attractive styling enhanced by chrome accents and bi-color alloy wheels.Our Optima Hybrid EX's cabin will provide help make every drive more pleasant thanks to aluminum-look trim and the multitude of amenities available at your fingertips. Heated, power-adjustable front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry/ignition are on hand for your convenience. Also, you can easily stay connected with the full-color infotainment system that offers Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Kia features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you safe and secure. Offering driving excitement, security, style, your Optima Hybrid awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD3H5010037
Stock: 114313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 20,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,971$1,919 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD9H5019082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,000$1,337 Below Market
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Aurora Black CARFAX One-Owner. Excellent Miles and options. Full balance of factory warranty. EX Tech Package $5250.00 Option. I4, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Hook, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Collision Warning System, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated steering wheel, High Beam Assist, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Front & Rear Reading Lamps, LED Headlights w/Dynamic Bending Light, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Mud Guards, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Sunroof w/Gloss Black B-Pillar, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Assist System, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Side Window Sun Shades, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Alloy, I4. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD5H5009827
Stock: PPP2803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 21,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LDXH5015915
Stock: 10427659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 36,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,495$1,319 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX (FWD). This affordable midsize car boasts a lovely interior, user-friendly features, refined driving dynamics, and excellent safety scores. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 Optima Hybrid an overall safety rating of five out of five stars. The Optima received five stars in the frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Optima a 2018 Top Safety Pick+, the agency's highest accolade. The car earned a top rating of Good in six crash tests, and properly equipped Optimas received a top-rating of Superior for front crash prevention. With its odometer now reading 36,910, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until April 2022 or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - NAVIGATION with 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION (including APPLE CARPLAY) - REMOTE ENGINE START - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - HEATED FRONT SEATS - A harman/kardon QUANTUMLOGIC PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PROXIMITY KEY for PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Check out the window sticker for additional features. (just above Basic Info, to the far right) WHY buy new when we have this absolutely LIKE-NEW 2018 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX available for THOUSANDS LESS than the price of a brand new one?! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD4H5009978
Stock: 24109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,477$335 Below Market
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
Kia matches the rest of the auto industries forward thinking, green rhythm with the 2017 Optima Hybrid Plug-in model, following suit with a four cylinder 2.0L engine, and gets up to 40 MPG highway. Interior features include a beautifully designed touchscreen navigation/media interface, heated/cooled seats, blind spot monitor, proximity smart key w/push-button ignition, navigation and heated steering wheel. Other premium features include bluetooth, panoramic moonroof, and back-up camera for added convenience. This fuel efficient Optima seats 5 comfortably and comes with the remainder of the original factory warranty! Come in to test drive today, and see the rest of our excellent hybrid cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD6H5014096
Stock: 014096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 23,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,880
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD2H5007341
Stock: 10429296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 26,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,900
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD6H5010128
Stock: 10419918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 18,473 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,998
CarMax Jackson (TN) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Jackson / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD7H5013443
Stock: 19148701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,205 milesDelivery Available*Good Deal
$18,990
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LDXH5007622
Stock: 2000605596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 40,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,180
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD4H5013013
Stock: 10416676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 39,397 milesGood Deal
$16,998$695 Below Market
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD5H5007477
Stock: 19320787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,230
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD2H5014614
Stock: 10429378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX10,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,881
Capitol Kia - San Jose / California
Kia Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, I4) with only 10,170 miles! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance and 12-Month/12,000-Mile Platinum Coverage.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * LOW MILES!! * Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX * Snow White Pearl * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * harman/kardon Speakers * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Leather Seat Trim * Power door mirrors * AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Premium Audio System * Remote keyless entry * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors * Voice-Command Navigation w/SiriusXM Traffic.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD8H5007201
Stock: UK4273
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,977
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
Kia matches the rest of the auto industries forward thinking, green rhythm with the 2017 Optima Hybrid Plug-in model, following suit with a four cylinder 2.0L engine, and gets up to 40 MPG highway. Interior features include a beautifully designed touchscreen navigation/media interface, proximity smart key w/push-button ignition, and heated steering wheel. Other premium features include bluetooth, blind spot minotor, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic moonroof, seat memory, apple carplay, premium sound system, and back-up camera for added convenience. This fuel efficient Optima seats 5 comfortably and comes with the remainder of the original factory warranty! Come in to test drive today, and see the rest of our excellent hybrid cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD4H5009110
Stock: 009110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 68,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,530
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD0H5010416
Stock: 10414740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 40,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,640
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD9H5013122
Stock: 10426887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 28,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,399$636 Below Market
Heritage Cadillac - Morrow / Georgia
2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Gravity Blue EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic I4 Clean CARFAX. Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX, 4D Sedan, I4, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic, FWD, Gravity Blue, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNAGV4LD4H5010421
Stock: P5441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.