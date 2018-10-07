Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Our One Owner, 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX in Snow White Pearl is ready to enhance your drive. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder paired with an electric motor and 9.8kWh lithium-ion battery that together deliver a combined output of 202hp and are coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers up to 29mpg on the highway, an electric-only range of around 29 miles, responsive handling, a comfortable ride, and attractive styling enhanced by chrome accents and bi-color alloy wheels.Our Optima Hybrid EX's cabin will provide help make every drive more pleasant thanks to aluminum-look trim and the multitude of amenities available at your fingertips. Heated, power-adjustable front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry/ignition are on hand for your convenience. Also, you can easily stay connected with the full-color infotainment system that offers Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Kia features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you safe and secure. Offering driving excitement, security, style, your Optima Hybrid awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAGV4LD3H5010037

Stock: 114313

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020