Estimated values
2009 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$3,738
|$4,294
|Clean
|$2,677
|$3,510
|$4,020
|Average
|$2,338
|$3,053
|$3,473
|Rough
|$1,999
|$2,596
|$2,925
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$2,989
|$3,452
|Clean
|$2,111
|$2,806
|$3,232
|Average
|$1,844
|$2,441
|$2,792
|Rough
|$1,577
|$2,075
|$2,352
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Patriot Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,916
|$3,839
|$4,414
|Clean
|$2,742
|$3,605
|$4,133
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,135
|$3,570
|Rough
|$2,048
|$2,666
|$3,007
Estimated values
2009 Jeep Patriot Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,430
|$3,213
|$3,701
|Clean
|$2,286
|$3,016
|$3,465
|Average
|$1,996
|$2,623
|$2,993
|Rough
|$1,707
|$2,231
|$2,521