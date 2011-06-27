  1. Home
Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,540
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,540
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,540
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3108 lbs.
Gross weight4435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure32.2 degrees
Length173.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.4 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Optic Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,540
P205/70R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,540
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
