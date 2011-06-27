Used 2009 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews
From Wonderful to Nightmare to Wonderful
It drove great until about 4 months ago & that's when things started going down hill. It started cutting out every time I would go to drive (started w/ 2-3x before it would drive & increased to 4-6x, even cut out while driving down the road). Talk about stress! Took it to a mechanic who fixed everything he could (throttle body, cam sensor) but it turned out to be a computer issue, which he could not fix it with out Chrysler's permission. Jeep, who after I told them what I already had fixed, was able to replace the computer (PCM) with ease. Also, Thank God for the Federal Admissions warranty that's out there bc this turned out to be a common problem with this model & would of cost $$$$$$$$
I'm tired of its bugginess.
I love Jeep products and was excited to buy this car. I've had it for 3 years but the little things wrong are getting annoying. 1. Leaky moonroof. I've been to the dealer 5 times, but stopped going after the warranty ran out. Water pours from the dome light after it rains. They told me it is because I park under trees and the drain pipe is plugged. I gave up and now just keep a towel handy. 2. Stalls when its cold. I'll drive down the road and get to the stop sign. I'll try to go and the engine is completely shut off. It quietly shuts down. 3. Temperature display is stuck on 73 degrees. 4. Radio is completely dead when it gets really hot out. (No display at all)
Piece of Junk
I purchased a new 2009 Jeep Patriot . The dealership replaced the transmission after 3 years due to overheating and noise. After I reached the 50k mileage mark, I have replaced most of the front suspension i.e. (Upper/lower control arms, etc.) a few times every 15k miles. I have heard from various mechanics that all low priced Jeeps are constantly in the shop with issues. I will NEVER purchase another JEEP or Chrysler product.
WORST JEEP EVER
Worst car EVER.. I traded in my 2007 Sonata Limited V6 bought it brand new(which never gave me any type of problems @ 130,981miles besides oil/filter change and 4 new tires) for the 2009 Patriot needed a 4WD vehicle and it SUCKS. I got the Jeep a month ago and due to CVT trans problems I had to take it back to dealer and it been in the dealer since then only had for a week and gotta take it back this week cause now is the CVT trans plus shocks absorbers, axels, and struts....... I'm going to make the last 5 payments in August just to get read of it...... Worst Jeep EVER....... And BTW the Jeep only have 60,451 miles.....
Very Happy so far
I have been buying Toyota's for many years now. This is my first American car. I have test drove a few other SUV before buying this jeep. I tested the Volkswagen Tiguan, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mitsubishi Outlander and the Suburu Forester. All theses SUV have great 4x4's. The Honda element and CRV have weak 4x4 system and the RAV4 is too narrow inside for my big stature. So it came down to the Outlander and the Jeep. Well it turn out that the Outlander and the Patriot have the same CVT transmission and motor (2.4l)called the "World Motor" design by Chrysler/Mitsubishi and Hyundai. I decided on the Jeep because handle bump's a little better I tough than the Outlander. More quiet inside too.
