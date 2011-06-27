Used 2007 Jeep Liberty Consumer Reviews

IMO Best Compact 4x4 on the market jbusc , 05/01/2012 32 of 33 people found this review helpful This is my third Liberty Limited all equipped with the 3.7 V6, automatic transmission and select-trac 4WD system. This Liberty is also equipped with factory navigation and a 6 disc CD changer. In my opinion the Liberty at least the 2002-2007 models are the most rugged compact SUVs available. Mine gets reasonable mpg's - 18+ overall and low to mid 20's highway. Much better than any of my Wranglers did. I find it very comfortable, and it meets my needs of a growing family perfectly. I find the styling attractive both inside and out. I love the heated leather seats and thoughtful touches such as the rear grocery bag hooks. Report Abuse

My second Jeep rich mercer , 11/25/2006 61 of 66 people found this review helpful I love it so much, I bought a second one and will buy a third because it meets the needs of my family living on a mountain. Handles tight hilly roads even in the sleet & snow. Roomy enough inside for my large frame. Covered expandable cargo area carries stuff from mulch to the larger unexpected garage sale treasure. My wife bought one too. Report Abuse

Like My Jeep Etown , 11/18/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Intentions was not to buy the Jeep as a matter of fact, I say it on the show room floor like the color and the options so decided to buy. My wife looks straight ahead when she drives and because of that hits about every pot hole. The ruggedness of the vehicle is a plus. The first year took a 2000 mile trip and got right around 25.1 mpg. I change the oil every 3000 mile and rotate the tires every 5000. Got all five tires filled with nitrogen and it helps. Last year we went to Ocean City Maryland roughly 1200 miles and got 23- 24 mpg. Bought seat covers when we got it so no problem with stains. Also no problems with the windows. One door you can hear air when highway driving. Report Abuse

Best Secret on the Road Rob , 12/29/2006 35 of 38 people found this review helpful If you need an SUV that can handle rough roads and give you a smooth ride there is no questions this is the best. I test drove every other SUV in this size range and above and kept coming back to the Liberty. I own one and have just ordered a second. It is great on the highway, tight cornering in the city and just tackles the rough roads like nobody's business. I've had my first one through 7, count 'em, 7 hurricanes in Florida. Deep flooded areas. Into the Everglades, down to the beach. Great to drive, no let me correct that FUN to drive. I've got over 120,000 miles and just getting another before they change the body style. Report Abuse