It all started when I was looking for my first suv. I drove just about all makes & models of suvs there are & just wasn't pleased, usually it was about the interior layout. I came across a 93 model, fair priced & got it. I have had it now about 5 years & I am as pleased now as I was when I got it. I had planned to add a lot of improvements to it such as window tint, K&N filter, some suspension upgrades to mainly improve handling, namely cornering :) but have decided (after driving a 1998 & 2000 model trooper) that I think I'll simply trade up. BIG improvements on handling & power in these models as the 98's & up got a 215 hp 24 valve dohc & 230 ft. lb. in torque upgrade.

