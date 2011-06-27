  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1993 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Trooper for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$954 - $1,922
Used Trooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A short-wheelbase two-door model joins the lineup in RS trim. Four-wheel ABS is optional on this stubby new model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Isuzu Trooper.

5(33%)
4(60%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trooper, the tippy car
OhioWV,10/30/2003
Loved from day one. 10 years later, still flawless. It shifts like a tank, drives like a tank, looks like a tank and is a tank.
1993 isuzu trooper
BiGbUk26,02/17/2003
I bought this suv used, with 116,000 miles on it. But so far I am enjoying it. I drive eighty miles roundtrip for work, so comfert was a big thing. Being 6'5" and 300lbs, makes it hard to find something comfortable, that isnt full sized, is hard to do, but this suv is very comfortable.
Moving up to a 2000 model Trooper
YoungBlood,11/07/2008
It all started when I was looking for my first suv. I drove just about all makes & models of suvs there are & just wasn't pleased, usually it was about the interior layout. I came across a 93 model, fair priced & got it. I have had it now about 5 years & I am as pleased now as I was when I got it. I had planned to add a lot of improvements to it such as window tint, K&N filter, some suspension upgrades to mainly improve handling, namely cornering :) but have decided (after driving a 1998 & 2000 model trooper) that I think I'll simply trade up. BIG improvements on handling & power in these models as the 98's & up got a 215 hp 24 valve dohc & 230 ft. lb. in torque upgrade.
Getting my money's worth...
B P,07/01/2004
Purchased with 50,000 miles(for about $18000) back in '96 and now has a little over 150,000 miles. Have had a few maintenance issues, such as rear main seal replacement(twice), timing belt tensioners & idler(twice), oil consumption(1qt/3000 miles - started at about 100,000), and right now I have a nagging transmission pan leak I am troubleshooting. All that being said, these have been minor problems compared to the overall reliability, dependability, and enjoyment that my wife and I have had with this vehicle over the past 7-1/2 years.
See all 15 reviews of the 1993 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Isuzu Trooper

Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV 4WD, RS 2dr SUV 4WD, and LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Isuzu Troopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Isuzu Trooper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper.

Can't find a used 1993 Isuzu Troopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Trooper for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,796.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,865.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Trooper for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,157.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,755.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Isuzu Trooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Trooper lease specials

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles