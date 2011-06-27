Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length183.5 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Windsor Blue Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Golden Green Mica
