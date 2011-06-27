I bought this trooper 15 years ago when it had only 110000 miles on it. It still runs great at 304000 miles. I don't take it off road as often as I used to but it still does get a work out occasionally. I only wish the trailing arms on the rear suspension were tucked out of the way better because I've bent both sides on rocks 4 wheeling. It's starting to get some oil leaks but I can't blame it at 23 years old. I wish they still imported Isuzu's so if this one ever wears out I could get another one.

Read more