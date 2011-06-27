1992 Isuzu Trooper Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,024 - $2,064
Used Trooper for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Beefy SUV moves upscale with total redesign that renders it longer, wider, taller and heavier. Four-wheel ABS is optional on LS models. A new Isuzu-designed 3.2-liter V6 powers Trooper; base models have an SOHC unit, while LS models get a DOHC engine good for 190 horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Isuzu Trooper.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Trooper,06/20/2007
Today is a sad day! I think my trooper has finally met its end with me. I have 164,000 and its been in my family since day one. My father bought this vehicle new and gave it to me when I turned 16. I'm now 25 and have put on a large majority of the miles. I have only gone through normal maintenance and 2 starters. Today my fuel pump went out and I feel its time to trade for a new vehicle. I treated this car well and it took care of me.
azlighthouse,04/27/2015
S 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought this trooper 15 years ago when it had only 110000 miles on it. It still runs great at 304000 miles. I don't take it off road as often as I used to but it still does get a work out occasionally. I only wish the trailing arms on the rear suspension were tucked out of the way better because I've bent both sides on rocks 4 wheeling. It's starting to get some oil leaks but I can't blame it at 23 years old. I wish they still imported Isuzu's so if this one ever wears out I could get another one.
Isuzu Enthusiast,09/01/2010
With 17 yrs and 310,000 miles our Trooper is still going strong with good power. About 100 miles were log each day of level highway driving in Northern-Midwest for many years. The 4WD handled well in snow/ice and saved our lives several times. No major work has been needed on the engine or transmission. Items replaced over time included: tires, plugs, shocks, wires, starter, window controls, tubing, fuel pressure regulator, & 4WD front pins; not bad for 300K miles. Isuzu is historically known worldwide for the longevity of its truck engines, if treated with care.
Kingfish,07/28/2005
These trucks aren't the prettiest suv and they don't get very good mileage. These are really the only negatives that come to mind. I have had 2 of these things and they are just unbeleivably reliable. The only thing Ive had to do to my most recent Trooper in 45K miles is put an exhaust system, battery and all belts on it. I bought it at 120K. The 4WD is trouble free as well. Great for a second car/weekend trip vehicle- thats what mine is turning into- just bought a VW tdi ( god I hope I dont regret that)
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper features & specs
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons