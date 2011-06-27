  1. Home
1992 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Beefy SUV moves upscale with total redesign that renders it longer, wider, taller and heavier. Four-wheel ABS is optional on LS models. A new Isuzu-designed 3.2-liter V6 powers Trooper; base models have an SOHC unit, while LS models get a DOHC engine good for 190 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Isuzu Trooper.

5(53%)
4(40%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Troop
Trooper,06/20/2007
Today is a sad day! I think my trooper has finally met its end with me. I have 164,000 and its been in my family since day one. My father bought this vehicle new and gave it to me when I turned 16. I'm now 25 and have put on a large majority of the miles. I have only gone through normal maintenance and 2 starters. Today my fuel pump went out and I feel its time to trade for a new vehicle. I treated this car well and it took care of me.
just keeps going
azlighthouse,04/27/2015
S 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought this trooper 15 years ago when it had only 110000 miles on it. It still runs great at 304000 miles. I don't take it off road as often as I used to but it still does get a work out occasionally. I only wish the trailing arms on the rear suspension were tucked out of the way better because I've bent both sides on rocks 4 wheeling. It's starting to get some oil leaks but I can't blame it at 23 years old. I wish they still imported Isuzu's so if this one ever wears out I could get another one.
Isuzu Engines Last
Isuzu Enthusiast,09/01/2010
With 17 yrs and 310,000 miles our Trooper is still going strong with good power. About 100 miles were log each day of level highway driving in Northern-Midwest for many years. The 4WD handled well in snow/ice and saved our lives several times. No major work has been needed on the engine or transmission. Items replaced over time included: tires, plugs, shocks, wires, starter, window controls, tubing, fuel pressure regulator, & 4WD front pins; not bad for 300K miles. Isuzu is historically known worldwide for the longevity of its truck engines, if treated with care.
Best used SUV ever
Kingfish,07/28/2005
These trucks aren't the prettiest suv and they don't get very good mileage. These are really the only negatives that come to mind. I have had 2 of these things and they are just unbeleivably reliable. The only thing Ive had to do to my most recent Trooper in 45K miles is put an exhaust system, battery and all belts on it. I bought it at 120K. The 4WD is trouble free as well. Great for a second car/weekend trip vehicle- thats what mine is turning into- just bought a VW tdi ( god I hope I dont regret that)
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Isuzu Trooper

Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and S 4dr SUV 4WD.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

