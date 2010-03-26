Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

I bought my Trooper new in April 03 and have loved the experience other than the transmission had to be replaced at least 3 times. Since they put a rebuilt tranny in each time the dealer said that you never know how the quality would be. Luckily I've had the warranty and will definitely get rid of the truck when it hits 120,000 miles although I would have preferred to keep it longer. I don't like the way it burns oil either.

Read more