1994 Isuzu Trooper Review
1994 Highlights
Four-wheel ABS filters down to the Trooper S options sheet. Gray leather upholstery is a new option for the LS model, and it includes heated front seats with power adjustments. RS gets new alloys.
jackcook,10/24/2014
I bought my 1994 Trooper from a man who bought it off the showroom floor - one owner and babied. 150,000 miles, new tranny at 90k, regular maintenance, and all of the papers to prove it. I was aiming for a newer SUV, but for the price and after the test drive I had to have it. Not long after we took it to Death Valley, off road, and it performed pretty well. The LS is tough for a luxury oriented SUV. The freeway gas milage is also pretty good at around 20mpg. Where the Trooper fails is stop and go driving through LA, where it only gets around 8mpg - a far cry from its reported 14+mpg. The Trooper also struggles up hills, but with smart driving techniques it will make it.
nova wilson,02/20/2008
The body is tough, it withstands all weather. The exterior is plush and comfortable and durable. Reliability is good it can put alot of miles on and still maintain performance,with minor to major flaws in the system. The fuel econmony is great if your vehicle is in pretty good shape. It is fun to drive. The overall performance is good.
Germanguy,02/23/2009
Have owned this vehicle for 12 years and have put over 200k miles on it. Liked driving it from day one and still do; lots of room, plenty of power, very comfy, great visibility. Especially good in winter; 4wd, heated seats, headlight washers, heated mirrors & rear window. Very easy on tires; over 70k a set. The transmission is weak and have rebuilt it twice (sourced from GM!). Have also replaced a starter, master cylinder, and power steering pump. The rest has all been maintenance items. Starting to get some rust now so am looking at a later model!
Scooter Clark,07/14/2003
Acquired this car in 01. It already had one transmission re-build. Had to re-build it again in 2/03. They must've put the transmission in on a Friday afternoon. Other than that, I love this truck. The size, the build quality, the looks. I'll buy another one when this one dies.
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
