I bought my 1994 Trooper from a man who bought it off the showroom floor - one owner and babied. 150,000 miles, new tranny at 90k, regular maintenance, and all of the papers to prove it. I was aiming for a newer SUV, but for the price and after the test drive I had to have it. Not long after we took it to Death Valley, off road, and it performed pretty well. The LS is tough for a luxury oriented SUV. The freeway gas milage is also pretty good at around 20mpg. Where the Trooper fails is stop and go driving through LA, where it only gets around 8mpg - a far cry from its reported 14+mpg. The Trooper also struggles up hills, but with smart driving techniques it will make it.

