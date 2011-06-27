  1. Home
1994 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Four-wheel ABS filters down to the Trooper S options sheet. Gray leather upholstery is a new option for the LS model, and it includes heated front seats with power adjustments. RS gets new alloys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Isuzu Trooper.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cheap, but Quality
jackcook,10/24/2014
I bought my 1994 Trooper from a man who bought it off the showroom floor - one owner and babied. 150,000 miles, new tranny at 90k, regular maintenance, and all of the papers to prove it. I was aiming for a newer SUV, but for the price and after the test drive I had to have it. Not long after we took it to Death Valley, off road, and it performed pretty well. The LS is tough for a luxury oriented SUV. The freeway gas milage is also pretty good at around 20mpg. Where the Trooper fails is stop and go driving through LA, where it only gets around 8mpg - a far cry from its reported 14+mpg. The Trooper also struggles up hills, but with smart driving techniques it will make it.
1994 Isuzu Trooper
nova wilson,02/20/2008
The body is tough, it withstands all weather. The exterior is plush and comfortable and durable. Reliability is good it can put alot of miles on and still maintain performance,with minor to major flaws in the system. The fuel econmony is great if your vehicle is in pretty good shape. It is fun to drive. The overall performance is good.
'94 Trooper Longterm
Germanguy,02/23/2009
Have owned this vehicle for 12 years and have put over 200k miles on it. Liked driving it from day one and still do; lots of room, plenty of power, very comfy, great visibility. Especially good in winter; 4wd, heated seats, headlight washers, heated mirrors & rear window. Very easy on tires; over 70k a set. The transmission is weak and have rebuilt it twice (sourced from GM!). Have also replaced a starter, master cylinder, and power steering pump. The rest has all been maintenance items. Starting to get some rust now so am looking at a later model!
If only the transmission were better
Scooter Clark,07/14/2003
Acquired this car in 01. It already had one transmission re-build. Had to re-build it again in 2/03. They must've put the transmission in on a Friday afternoon. Other than that, I love this truck. The size, the build quality, the looks. I'll buy another one when this one dies.
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Isuzu Trooper

Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV 4WD, RS 2dr SUV 4WD, and LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

