Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2000 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility.
  • Trucklike handling that is less refined than some of the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other trucks simply offer more. Consider a Trooper only if you are a die-hard Isuzu fan.

Vehicle overview

Well over a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early '90s, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain competitive against steadily improving competitors.

The Rodeo claimed the entry-level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved into the upscale category in 1992. Since then, continued refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in its class. Dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard equipment. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, which is over 10 percent more than its rival, the Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.3 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy far more spacious legroom than its competitors.

A 3.5-liter, 24-valve DOHC V6 powers the Trooper, pumping out 215 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque. Torque on Demand, Isuzu's traction system, which instantly directs more power to the front or rear wheels as needed, is now standard on 4WD Troopers with an automatic transmission. With the system engaged, you get the on-road stability of all-wheel drive and off-road capability of part-time four-wheel drive. And with the generous 10 year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, you can use and abuse your Trooper to its fullest capacity.

For 2000, slight cosmetic changes are made to the Trooper brood. In addition to the basic S model, there's the LS, which comes with heated cloth power seats, mesh 16-inch alloy wheels, an automatic transmission and standard six-disc CD changer. The Limited edition will get you a two-tone paint scheme, 12-spoke alloy wheels, power moonroof, and a beige leather interior. With these enhancements you've got a comfortable, luxurious cruiser that you won't be afraid to take off-roading. A more substantial change is that a 2WD version is available in all three trim levels, reducing the purchase price.

The Trooper has always been one of our favorite trucks because it has loads of personality and off-road ability. Although the 4WD may have been slightly off-putting in terms of value for those of us whose idea of rough terrain is the dirt parking lot of the sweet corn stand, the cheaper 2WD version, with its concurrent lower cost of ownership, will suffice nicely to traverse that mean pothole at the parking lot of Denny's.

2000 Highlights

A two-wheel-drive model is available in the S trim, as well as the new midlevel LS and top-level Limited guises; all receive slight exterior restyling. The 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, the longest in America, ensures longevity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Trooper.

5(61%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No vinegar, lots of oil!
Patrick,05/02/2010
I bought mine used in WI in 07 for $8K with 75K miles, now have 140K, hoping to make it to 250K. Recently replaced starter and timing belt. Truck-like ride and capability - no snow bank or towing job is a challenge. Huge cargo area ideal for 2 dogs and frequent Home Depot trips. Well appointed: massive sun roof, 6-CD, TOD, heated review mirrors. I MUST change oil every 3K miles and only get 15 MPG. Doesn't burn oil, just drinks a lot. Top heavy. Timeless exterior styling and one small repairable rust spot on back door. Been very pleased overall - this is a "guy's SUV" - a beast lacking nimble handling but a reliable workhorse. Perfect for winter states, boat or "sled" owners.
Where Oh Where Does All The Oil Go?
Kristofer,08/05/2008
I bought my Trooper late in 2005 with 53K after researching for value. Too bad I didn't check reliability as well, but hey it's Japanese! The 3.5 six cylinder consumes copious amounts of oil... as much as a quart per week. The EGR valve required replacing, ($1000), at 70K because of burning all that oil. Shocks were replaced ($280), two weeks ago and last night at 81K the starter failed ($670). It handles great in the snow and carries scuba gear for 4 including 8 tanks, with room to spare. I'm going to drive this until it falls apart as resale value is laughable.
2000 Isuzu Trooper S 4x4
sastzh,03/12/2002
So far so good. The only problem I've had with the vehicle so far is an intermittent problem with the computer performance module. It has had to be reprogrammed three times. When problems arise it starts to buck and idle rough when cold...
My zuzu needs work after 120k, but hey!
kr in fl,10/26/2008
Bought about 18 mos ago. Never thought I'd want to drive an SUV, but somehow it's NOT big and cumbersome. Everything I've read about power, cargo, visibility, handling I must support. It's great! Had an overheating problem but a new thermostat fixed it. The A/C fan does need to be beefier (mine is out now) and my trans has been failing for 6 months or so. One week it drives fine,and the next is awful- suddenly free-spinning and losing speed in traffic. I'm told there is a leak, but it's a "closed system", I can't check or add tranny fluid. The tranny must be REPLACED, cannot be rebuilt. I found a local shop that will do it for 1600.00. Every other owner I run into raves about their Trooper
See all 41 reviews of the 2000 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV, and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

