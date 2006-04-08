Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Trooper Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Trooper searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Overall Consumer Rating
4.644 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Great SUV
Troopin guy,08/04/2006
I bought a 2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited with 144k on it and it runs great. Its power heated mirrors come in real handy when its foggy or you want to get into tight spaces. The 4x4 is very reliable for off-roading. THE SUNROOF IS HUGE! It is very smooth and luxurious for long trips and the towing capacity is great too. Its acceleration is better then most vehicles and the winter and power drive modes are very useful. And I love the seats; they are so comfortable and good-looking. Another impressive thing about the Isuzu Trooper is its huge cargo space; it could and will swallow anything (except another TROOPER). I love this vehicle, it is the best. I test drove its successor the Isuzu Ascender and it stinks!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Trooper
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Trooper info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings