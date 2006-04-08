Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Trooper searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.644 Reviews
Report abuse
Troopin guy,08/04/2006
I bought a 2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited with 144k on it and it runs great. Its power heated mirrors come in real handy when its foggy or you want to get into tight spaces. The 4x4 is very reliable for off-roading. THE SUNROOF IS HUGE! It is very smooth and luxurious for long trips and the towing capacity is great too. Its acceleration is better then most vehicles and the winter and power drive modes are very useful. And I love the seats; they are so comfortable and good-looking. Another impressive thing about the Isuzu Trooper is its huge cargo space; it could and will swallow anything (except another TROOPER). I love this vehicle, it is the best. I test drove its successor the Isuzu Ascender and it stinks!
Related Isuzu Trooper info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi TTS 2016
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo 2013
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2017
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2010
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2015
- Used Audi RS 5 2018
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2013
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2013
- Used BMW M5 2010
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue Select 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2010
- Used Audi S7 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Manassas VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Lexington KY
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Woodbridge VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Fairfax VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Colorado Springs CO
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Edison NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Arlington VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Bridgeport CT
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Knoxville TN
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Alexandria VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2016 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Mountain View CA
- Used Honda Civic 2017 San Diego CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News