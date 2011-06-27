1991 Isuzu Trooper Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,679
1991 Highlights
Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage is extended to 6 years/100,000 miles from 3 years/unlimited mileage. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles.
random rater,04/28/2004
Ok, this review will likely not be read b/c no one is looking for a auto this old. However, I bought this SUV new with 2 miles on the Odom and it now has 235,000. An absolutely fabulous and dependable drive. I utility look of the SUV is something that is missing from todays versions. I've had the top end of the engine rebuilt, radiator replaced, several clutches, and a few non-descript items and other than that the SUV has been flawless. My oly complaint is the way under powered AC.
mark,10/25/2008
I purchased my 1991 Trooper in the summer of 2001 from an Isuzu dealer with 136,000 miles on the odometer. I performed several maintenance tasks, including replacement of front CV shafts, tie-rod ends, ball joints, shocks, and a tune-up. However, since that service interval, I have had no problems despite many, many harsh off-road excursions and an additional 88K miles (now ~ 227K mi). I have purchased another 1990 Trooper as a parts donor, and so I'll be Trooping for at least another 7 yrs. I like the spartan, utilitarian design; no nonsense, straight functional core. The tilt-up back seat is a BIG plus for hauling capacity. It is easy to work on.
Fred,12/23/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD
200,000 miles with normal repairs (water pump, timing belt, radiator, ect,) Underpowered for the highway, but basic technology is reliable and it makes a good hunting/fishing rig for off road use. It is not capable for the rubicon trail as stock, but not many SUV's are, but it suits my needs and the square body holds a lot of volume and weight as it is built on the Isuzu pick up truck frame.
Esmartuek,10/26/2010
Bought in '04, I'm the second owner of my Trooper. This vehicle has been through it all; wildfires, hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, sandstorms, towed a 5,000 lb trailer from Texas to Utah and got 22 mpg while doing it! It's had its moments, but these vehicles are so renowned for their toughness and versatility that there isn't a month that goes by where a 4x4 enthusiast offers to buy it (it's not for sale).
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4800 rpm
