  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1991 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Trooper for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,679
Used Trooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage is extended to 6 years/100,000 miles from 3 years/unlimited mileage. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Trooper.

5(32%)
4(58%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

super trooper
random rater,04/28/2004
Ok, this review will likely not be read b/c no one is looking for a auto this old. However, I bought this SUV new with 2 miles on the Odom and it now has 235,000. An absolutely fabulous and dependable drive. I utility look of the SUV is something that is missing from todays versions. I've had the top end of the engine rebuilt, radiator replaced, several clutches, and a few non-descript items and other than that the SUV has been flawless. My oly complaint is the way under powered AC.
Ten-Ton Untility
mark,10/25/2008
I purchased my 1991 Trooper in the summer of 2001 from an Isuzu dealer with 136,000 miles on the odometer. I performed several maintenance tasks, including replacement of front CV shafts, tie-rod ends, ball joints, shocks, and a tune-up. However, since that service interval, I have had no problems despite many, many harsh off-road excursions and an additional 88K miles (now ~ 227K mi). I have purchased another 1990 Trooper as a parts donor, and so I'll be Trooping for at least another 7 yrs. I like the spartan, utilitarian design; no nonsense, straight functional core. The tilt-up back seat is a BIG plus for hauling capacity. It is easy to work on.
runs and runs
Fred,12/23/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD
200,000 miles with normal repairs (water pump, timing belt, radiator, ect,) Underpowered for the highway, but basic technology is reliable and it makes a good hunting/fishing rig for off road use. It is not capable for the rubicon trail as stock, but not many SUV's are, but it suits my needs and the square body holds a lot of volume and weight as it is built on the Isuzu pick up truck frame.
Quirky but definitely has its niche.
Esmartuek,10/26/2010
Bought in '04, I'm the second owner of my Trooper. This vehicle has been through it all; wildfires, hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, sandstorms, towed a 5,000 lb trailer from Texas to Utah and got 22 mpg while doing it! It's had its moments, but these vehicles are so renowned for their toughness and versatility that there isn't a month that goes by where a 4x4 enthusiast offers to buy it (it's not for sale).
See all 19 reviews of the 1991 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Isuzu Trooper

Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include XS 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and SE 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Isuzu Troopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Isuzu Trooper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper.

Can't find a used 1991 Isuzu Troopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Trooper for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,650.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,736.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Trooper for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,221.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Isuzu Trooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Trooper lease specials

Related Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles