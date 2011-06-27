1999 Isuzu Trooper Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge interior, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility.
- Truck-like handling that is less refined than some of the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
More than a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early Nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain competitive against steadily improving competitors.
The Rodeo claimed the entry-level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved into the upscale category in 1992. Since then, continued refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in its class. Dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard equipment. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, which is over 10 percent more than its rival, the Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.3 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy nearly as much rear legroom as what is found in a Mercedes S500 sedan.
A 3.5-liter, 24-valve DOHC V6 powers the Trooper, pumping out 215 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds of torque. Torque on Demand, Isuzu's traction system, which instantly directs more power to the front or rear wheels as needed, is now standard on a Trooper with an automatic transmission. With the system engaged, you get the on-road stability of all-wheel drive and off-road capability of part-time four-wheel drive.
Only one trim level is available: the S model, which can be equipped with performance and luxury package upgrades. With these enhancements you've got a comfortable, luxurious cruiser that you won't be afraid to take off-roading.
Many of you may have heard a rumor that the Trooper is dangerous and prone to going around corners on two wheels at moderate speeds. Forget it. Government agencies and private test facilities have debunked the myth. The Trooper is no more tippy than any other sport-utility vehicle on the market. However, keep the following in mind: any vehicle with a short wheelbase and a high center of gravity requires care when cornering or traversing rough terrain. The rules of physics necessarily dictate that such a vehicle is more prone to tipping than a longer wheelbase car or truck with a lower center of gravity.
The Trooper has always been one of our favorite trucks because it has loads of personality and off-road ability. What it doesn't offer is value. As an alternative to the urban-friendly Ford Explorer XLT and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, the Trooper makes little sense for most suburbanites whose idea of off-road driving is the dirt parking lot at the sweet corn stand. However, as an alternative to more expensive and competent SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery, the Trooper makes perfect sense.
1999 Highlights
