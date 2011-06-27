  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(63)
1999 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility.
  • Truck-like handling that is less refined than some of the competition.
Isuzu Trooper for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early Nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain competitive against steadily improving competitors.

The Rodeo claimed the entry-level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved into the upscale category in 1992. Since then, continued refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in its class. Dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard equipment. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, which is over 10 percent more than its rival, the Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.3 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy nearly as much rear legroom as what is found in a Mercedes S500 sedan.

A 3.5-liter, 24-valve DOHC V6 powers the Trooper, pumping out 215 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds of torque. Torque on Demand, Isuzu's traction system, which instantly directs more power to the front or rear wheels as needed, is now standard on a Trooper with an automatic transmission. With the system engaged, you get the on-road stability of all-wheel drive and off-road capability of part-time four-wheel drive.

Only one trim level is available: the S model, which can be equipped with performance and luxury package upgrades. With these enhancements you've got a comfortable, luxurious cruiser that you won't be afraid to take off-roading.

Many of you may have heard a rumor that the Trooper is dangerous and prone to going around corners on two wheels at moderate speeds. Forget it. Government agencies and private test facilities have debunked the myth. The Trooper is no more tippy than any other sport-utility vehicle on the market. However, keep the following in mind: any vehicle with a short wheelbase and a high center of gravity requires care when cornering or traversing rough terrain. The rules of physics necessarily dictate that such a vehicle is more prone to tipping than a longer wheelbase car or truck with a lower center of gravity.

The Trooper has always been one of our favorite trucks because it has loads of personality and off-road ability. What it doesn't offer is value. As an alternative to the urban-friendly Ford Explorer XLT and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, the Trooper makes little sense for most suburbanites whose idea of off-road driving is the dirt parking lot at the sweet corn stand. However, as an alternative to more expensive and competent SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery, the Trooper makes perfect sense.

1999 Highlights

A gold trim package is added to the Trooper's option list and Torque on Demand is now standard with the automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Isuzu Trooper.

5(54%)
4(32%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long time owner
diamondk48,05/13/2015
S 4dr SUV 4WD
I purchased my 1999 Isuzu Trooper used in 2000. I still own it sixteen years later, with more than 100,000 miles in addition to the miles that were on it when I bought it. It has been, bar none, the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the entire original exhaust system. I changed oil every 3,333 miles and changed the tranny fluid several times (towed with it a lot), which I credit for having avoided the engine and tranny problems that others have experienced. I kept sheepskins on the front seats from the time I bought it so the seat fabric is like new. It has also been garaged the whole time, so the paint is in great shape too. Years of life left in it.
Burns oil
Frank,06/26/2010
We bought the trooper used. It runs just great. The problem is it Burns about a quart of oil each tank full of gas. Looked on the Internet after we bought it, tears and found the 1998 and 1999 troopers have an oil burning problem.
1999 Original Trooper Owner Review
cknott,02/26/2002
We have had no problems with this vehicle and have nearly 45k on the odometer. The vehicle is built solid, has no rattles, has exceptional visibility, enough power, and excellent brakes. The brakes should easily reach over 75k based on an inspection at 40k..Fuel mileage averages 17 mpg. This vehicle can go places in 2wd that most of it's competition can only traverse in 4wd.I expect 200k out of this vehicle without any replacement of the powertrain.
Fun to drive- Expensive to own!
fettj,02/07/2013
I purchased my Trooper with 72,000 miles on it and immediately had the transmission flushed and service. Throughout its life I changed oil every 3,000 miles and used Valvoline Max Life. I blew the tranny at about 135,000 miles, and I'm not sure why. I took very good care of the vehicle. Besides that, I had a lot of problems with the vacuum 4 wheel drive system, which cost me a lot of money. The AC also went out at 85,000 miles. When the tranny went out the rear struts were shot and the exhaust system had a big hole in it just behind the caddy. Since Isuzu discontinued their automotive line, part prices have gone up significantly.
See all 63 reviews of the 1999 Isuzu Trooper
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Isuzu Trooper

