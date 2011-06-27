  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1997 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, excellent lease deals, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility
  • Fuel economy, difficult entry/exit
Isuzu Trooper for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,264 - $2,548
Used Trooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Just more than a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain competitive against steadily improving competitors.

The Rodeo claimed the entry-level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved upscale in 1992. Since then, continual refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in the class. Dual airbags are standard equipment. For 1997, all Troopers get four-wheel antilock brakes. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, ten more than rival Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.5 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy as much rear leg room as found in a Mercedes S500 sedan.

A 3.2-liter, 24-valve V6 powers all Troopers, pumping out 190 horsepower. Three trim levels are available: S, LS, and Limited. We think you'd be better off with either the S or the LS. The S model is our favorite, when equipped with alloy wheels and a preferred equipment package (which includes air conditioning, power windows, mirrors and locks, premium sound, cruise, alloy wheels, and a 60/40 split folding rear seat). Add running boards and remote keyless entry, and you've got a comfortable, luxurious $31,000 cruiser that you won't be afraid to take off-roading.

Many of you may have heard a rumor that the Trooper is dangerous, prone to going around corners on two wheels at moderate speeds. Forget it. Government agencies and private test facilities have debunked the myth. The Trooper is no more tippy than any other sport/utility vehicle on the market. However, keep the following in mind; any vehicle with a short wheelbase and a high center of gravity requires care when cornering or traversing rough terrain. The rules of physics necessarily dictate that such a vehicle is more prone to tipping than a longer wheelbase car or truck with a lower center of gravity, as we discovered during an off-road jaunt in a Nissan Pathfinder last summer.

The Trooper has always been one of our favorites, because it has loads of personality and ability. What it doesn't offer is value. As an alternative to the Chevy Tahoe, Ford Explorer XLT and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, the expensive Trooper makes little sense for most suburbanites whose idea of off-road driving is the dirt parking lot at the sweet corn stand. Buyers in this category might want to investigate the Rodeo. As an alternative to more expensive and competent SUV's, like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery, the Trooper makes perfect sense.

1997 Highlights

Antilock brakes are now standard on all models, and dealers get a wider profit margin to help increase sales. Despite delirious requests by a certain consumer group, Isuzu will not equip the Trooper with training wheels for 1997.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Isuzu Trooper.

5(27%)
4(73%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Review
Nolan Bryant,02/08/2003
Realiability has been a good experience for me.
lovin it
mroute,11/05/2005
Had 1 problem in 2 years, a broken power steering hose. A little heavy on the gas consumption, but it is a big vehicle. Nice tall ride, able to see all the other idiots coming at me in traffic. Comfy.
I own a Rodeo and wanted a Trooper
ccarnes,03/18/2012
My wife and I just bought our Trooper w/ 133 k miles for 3K. The previous owner told me about the oil cooler o-rings leaking oil. Through the research I had done, I knew this was a common and easy to fix problem. Isuzu fixed the oil leak problem in 98, but it is very common in every year before that. ALL ISUZU'S USE LOTS OF OIL. It does not affect performance or longevity. I feel like I could go anywhere in our Trooper. It still looks sharp, but at 6'4" and 300 lb. it is a little cramped for me in the drivers seat. My kids have much more space in the back seat than they do in my Rodeo.
Perfect family car
Jay Vaughn,09/13/2010
Great and reliable vehicle, it has a strong unstoppable motor, automatic trans but it works great, 4wd works well never have had a single issue. has 225,176 miles. still stronger then ever runs like brand new. Have all paperwork on it its well maintained i would never want more from it.
See all 15 reviews of the 1997 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Isuzu Trooper

Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1997 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD.

