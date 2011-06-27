1996 Isuzu Trooper Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Just more than a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain competitive against steadily improving competitors.
The Rodeo claimed the entry-level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved upscale in 1992. Since then, continual refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in the class. Dual airbags are standard equipment, and four-wheel antilock brakes are available on all Troopers. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, ten more than rival Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.5 inches, and rear seat passengers enjoy as much rear legroom as found in a Mercedes S500 sedan.
A 3.2-liter, 24-valve V6 powers all Troopers, pumping out 190 horsepower for 1996. Four trim levels are available: S, LS, Limited and new SE. SE models, according to the 1996 Isuzu press kit, represent "the epitome of the automotive term loaded'...(designed) to appeal to the most discerning of Trooper owners." SE models will be introduced mid-1996, and will be painted Moderate Blue Mica and Light Silver. Prices will start at about $40,000.
We think you'd be better off with either the S or the LS. The S model is our favorite, when equipped with alloy wheels and a preferred equipment package which includes air conditioning, power windows, mirrors and locks, premium sound, cruise and a 60/40 split folding rear seat. Add running boards, keyless entry, ABS and overfenders, and you've got a comfortable, luxurious $30,000 cruiser that you won't be afraid to take off-roading, for about the same price as a loaded Rodeo.
The Trooper has always been one of our favorites, because it has loads of personality and ability. What it doesn't offer is value. As an alternative to the Chevy Tahoe, Ford Explorer XLT and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, the expensive Trooper makes little sense for most suburbanites whose idea of off-road is the dirt parking lot at the sweet corn stand. Buyers in this category might want to investigate the Rodeo. As an alternative to more expensive and competent SUV's, like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery, the Trooper makes perfect sense.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Isuzu Trooper.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 1996 Isuzu Trooper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons