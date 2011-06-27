I have been driving my trooper for just over 9 years now. I bought it used and have replaced a couple starters, one set of belts, one battery, had the transmission flushed once, and replaced the spark plugs and wires on the engine once. Pretty inexpensive maintenance for what this vehicle has given back to me. It does have a pretty severe oil leak, and I think this caused the need for new starters, as the old starters were covered in oil when taken out. I love the visibility when in this vehicle, as the windows are large and easy to see out of. It doesn't handle the best, especially up hills, but I have been able to take it anywhere (off- road included). Preventative maintenance is key.

