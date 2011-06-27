  1. Home
1995 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Dual airbags are standard. Styling is revised. A new top-of-the-line trim level debuts. The Limited has a power sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats and wood grain trim. Suspensions have been reworked to provide a better ride.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Isuzu Trooper.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Runs like new at 238,000
bizkid64,07/28/2008
I purchased my Trooper new in 1995, as of today it has over 238000 miles. Except for the AC compressor, the engine runs as well as it did the day I bought it. Still solid as a rock. The clutch lasted 210,000 miles. I've spent less than 5,000 in repairs, including tires. It goes through a windshield and alternator every 2 years, a starter every 4. Other than that, it's bullet proof. Has always used 1 quart of oil every 3000 miles, no more no less. Timing belts last about 150,000 miles. If you can find one used, do not hesitate to buy it. You'll never get mine away from me. I'm just sorry Isuzu couldn't figure out a way to stay competitive. They're products were great.
Solid Performer for 14 years
blanton113,04/07/2009
I have been driving my trooper for just over 9 years now. I bought it used and have replaced a couple starters, one set of belts, one battery, had the transmission flushed once, and replaced the spark plugs and wires on the engine once. Pretty inexpensive maintenance for what this vehicle has given back to me. It does have a pretty severe oil leak, and I think this caused the need for new starters, as the old starters were covered in oil when taken out. I love the visibility when in this vehicle, as the windows are large and easy to see out of. It doesn't handle the best, especially up hills, but I have been able to take it anywhere (off- road included). Preventative maintenance is key.
Best Trooper Yet
JavaJohn,10/05/2002
While this is not a performance vehicle, it does do what is was intended to do very well. I am impressed with the quality and reliability of this year Trooper. With all the options that this Limited version has it will satisfy many looking for comfort and safety. With its build quality and engineering it is easy to maintain. 200,000 plus miles is easily do-able with all the routine maintenance performed.
Trooper2005
dan,04/01/2006
Have had for 11 years now and it's still the car my teen-aged kids want to drive the most. It's still very stylish and reliable. It is great in snow and big enough to carry my entire family or haul stuff. The only major problem is that the head gasket tends to leak slowly. My mechanic says it's best to just let it be as I only go through 1 qt of oil every 3000 miles - not bad.
See all 33 reviews of the 1995 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Isuzu Trooper

Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD, RS 2dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, and S 4dr SUV 4WD.

