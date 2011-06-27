  1. Home
1990 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

S model gets full carpeting, dual outside mirrors and improved instrumentation. XS model is available only with V6 engine. After one season, the short-wheelbase two-door model is dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Isuzu Trooper.

5(50%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Beloved Trooper II
John Boy,11/21/2008
I bought my Trooper brand new back in 1990. I have driven it 18 years now and put on 190,000 miles. I can't tell you how dependable and trustworthy this vehicle has been and still is. I have done all the repair work except the fuel pump and timing belt myself. I change the oil every 4000 miles and the fluids every 30K. I have had it axle deep in snow and sand and she never fails to get me home. I brought my new daughter home from the hospital in it so I could never sell it for that reason alone, but I wouldn't sell it anyway, this vehicle has always been there for me. 5 sets of tires. Original clutch! Gets 20 mpg still today. Not fast, but very dependable and trustworthy. Header installed!
Isuzu, Please a Retro
Monroe Buford,05/22/2008
Bought used from orignal owner with 80K in 2005. Has 155k on it now and haven't put a penny in it except for oil changes and a few engine upgrades. Highly recommend K&N airflow kit and E3 plugs. Was getting 18 mpg and now constant 22 mpg with the 2.6 manual. A/C works good as well as everything else. Simple, efficent, roomy, tows my bike with no problem. Simple. Would like to know if anyone has knowledge of how to disconnect smog system without messing it up.
Great Vehicle!
Great Vehicle!,10/08/2010
Bought mine 2nd hand in 1998 for my 2 teenagers to share. It took all that they could dish out (on and off road). When they moved on to their own vehicles I took it over and modified her up and turned her into a baja exploration vehicle. I rebuilt the motor because of a cracked head and away we went! Now she has 325K miles on her as she resides at my vacation home in southern baja (Mexico) as my primary vehicle. she has never failed me in any of the brutal situations I've been in, she's a totally bomb proof and fearless SUV! All the positive things said in the above reviews are absolutely true. I LOVE IT! My problem now is getting general parts, they are getting harder to come by
Very tough
Ray,04/10/2016
S 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought the truck new and all but one issue it has held up. I did hve to have some head work done at about 60k but I found out it was pretty common on this size motor. The body and interior has held up very well. I wish Isuzu still made these. I would buy another.
See all 18 reviews of the 1990 Isuzu Trooper
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include XS 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and S 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Isuzu Troopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Isuzu Trooper for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper.

Can't find a used 1990 Isuzu Troopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Trooper for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,993.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,491.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Trooper for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,043.

