I bought my Trooper brand new back in 1990. I have driven it 18 years now and put on 190,000 miles. I can't tell you how dependable and trustworthy this vehicle has been and still is. I have done all the repair work except the fuel pump and timing belt myself. I change the oil every 4000 miles and the fluids every 30K. I have had it axle deep in snow and sand and she never fails to get me home. I brought my new daughter home from the hospital in it so I could never sell it for that reason alone, but I wouldn't sell it anyway, this vehicle has always been there for me. 5 sets of tires. Original clutch! Gets 20 mpg still today. Not fast, but very dependable and trustworthy. Header installed!

