1998 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, excellent lease deals, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility
  • Doesn't handle like a sports car. Go figure.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Just more than a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early Nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain competitive against steadily improving competitors.

The Rodeo claimed the entry- level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved upscale in 1992. Since then, continued refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in the class. Dual airbags are standard equipment, as are four-wheel antilock brakes. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, 10 more than rival Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.3 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy as much rear legroom as found in a Mercedes S500 sedan.

A new 3.5-liter, 24-valve DOHC V6 powers all Troopers, pumping out 215 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds torque. Three trim levels are available: S, LS, and Limited. We think you'd be better off with either the S or the LS. The S model is our favorite, when equipped with alloy wheels and a preferred equipment package (which includes air conditioning, power windows, mirrors and locks, premium sound, cruise, alloy wheels and a 60/40 split folding rear seat). Add running boards and remote keyless entry, and you've got a comfortable, luxurious $31,000 cruiser that you won't be afraid to take off-roading.

Many of you may have heard a rumor that the Trooper is dangerous, prone to going around corners on two wheels at moderate speeds. Forget it. Government agencies and private test facilities have debunked the myth. The Trooper is no more tippy than any other sport-utility vehicle on the market. However, keep the following in mind: any vehicle with a short wheelbase and a high center of gravity requires care when cornering or traversing rough terrain. The rules of physics necessarily dictate that such a vehicle is more prone to tipping than a longer wheelbase car or truck with a lower center of gravity, as we once discovered during an off-road jaunt in a Nissan Pathfinder.

The Trooper has always been one of our favorites, because it has loads of personality and ability. What it doesn't offer is value. As an alternative to the urban friendly Ford Explorer XLT and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, the Trooper makes little sense for most suburbanites whose idea of off-road driving is the dirt parking lot at the sweet corn stand. However, as an alternative to more expensive and competent SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Discovery, the Trooper makes perfect sense.

1998 Highlights

A bigger and lighter engine provides huge improvements in horsepower and torque (up 13 and 22 percent, respectively). And the new Torque On Demand (TOD) drive system replaces conventional four-high mode for better performance on paved or slippery roads.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Isuzu Trooper.

4.5
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best SUV Ever, especially for depreciated used pricing!
lakeshow23,09/28/2011
This is the second Trooper I've purchased on the used market, after simultaneously owning a '99 Trooper and a '99 4Runner. The Trooper is so much better than the 4Runner it wasn't close. The 4Runner cost like twice the amount on the used market, had way less features for the money, less space, less power, lower interior build quality, more delicate exterior paint that loses its gloss, I went ahead and sold the 4Runner and pocketed the cash. IMO the Trooper also has more style and is more comfortable. The build quality of the interior, the chassis, this is a really strong truck! Take an Explorer of the same year and it's obvious the Trooper stood the test of time! Superbly designed.
The Epitome of a Japanese Vehicle
Mike,11/25/2006
Purchased the Trooper to drive back and forth in the snow belt between Erie, PA and Cleveland back in '98. The 4WD on the fly saved me many times on ice/snow covered I-90. Now in Texas, still driving well and looks good. Great quality build with 174,000+ miles. This one is a keeper but mileage is taking a hit and oil needs checking every 10 days. Love cargo space, made many trips for supplies from Lowes "Blue" and Home Depot "Orange" while finishing a basement. Like the roomy interior and durable materials.
98 Isuzu Trooper
kitson,06/14/2009
I really enjoy driving this vehicle. It's very comfortable and spacious with lots of room in the back for pretty much anything. It's also fun to drive and has great pickup. And it's great in snowy or muddy conditions. My only real complaints are its low mpg rating and I've been having a strange problem with the front tires when backing out of parking spaces, and no one can figure out why it's doing this. Also the sound system isn't so great. But otherwise, it's a great car and you can get a real bargain on it. So if you can afford the gas, I highly recommend this vehicle.
The best reliable SUV
GabbyU,05/23/2005
This is my first SUV. Since I bought the Trooper in March of 2005, I have only good things to say about my Trooper. The reliability is second to none. It rides well and the fuel consumption is not bad for an SUV. For the three years I have owned it, only oil changes and a set of front tires. If Isuzu still makes the Troopers in the future, I will buy another without any hesitation. However, I plan on buying another used one to add to the 1998 model I have. This speaks of the durability and the reliability of the Trooper. The cargo capacity is among the best in its class.
See all 44 reviews of the 1998 Isuzu Trooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1998 Isuzu Trooper features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Isuzu Trooper

