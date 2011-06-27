  1. Home
Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Trooper
5(33%)4(60%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Trooper, the tippy car

OhioWV, 10/30/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Loved from day one. 10 years later, still flawless. It shifts like a tank, drives like a tank, looks like a tank and is a tank.

1993 isuzu trooper

BiGbUk26, 02/17/2003
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this suv used, with 116,000 miles on it. But so far I am enjoying it. I drive eighty miles roundtrip for work, so comfert was a big thing. Being 6'5" and 300lbs, makes it hard to find something comfortable, that isnt full sized, is hard to do, but this suv is very comfortable.

Moving up to a 2000 model Trooper

YoungBlood, 11/07/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It all started when I was looking for my first suv. I drove just about all makes & models of suvs there are & just wasn't pleased, usually it was about the interior layout. I came across a 93 model, fair priced & got it. I have had it now about 5 years & I am as pleased now as I was when I got it. I had planned to add a lot of improvements to it such as window tint, K&N filter, some suspension upgrades to mainly improve handling, namely cornering :) but have decided (after driving a 1998 & 2000 model trooper) that I think I'll simply trade up. BIG improvements on handling & power in these models as the 98's & up got a 215 hp 24 valve dohc & 230 ft. lb. in torque upgrade.

Getting my money's worth...

B P, 07/01/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased with 50,000 miles(for about $18000) back in '96 and now has a little over 150,000 miles. Have had a few maintenance issues, such as rear main seal replacement(twice), timing belt tensioners & idler(twice), oil consumption(1qt/3000 miles - started at about 100,000), and right now I have a nagging transmission pan leak I am troubleshooting. All that being said, these have been minor problems compared to the overall reliability, dependability, and enjoyment that my wife and I have had with this vehicle over the past 7-1/2 years.

1993 Isuzu trooper

spencer, 06/08/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I find my 1993 Isuzu Trooper S to be one of the most fun to drive off road vehicles I've seen in a long time. While on-road performance is slightly below par; off road, it takes 45 degree inclines with relative ease.

