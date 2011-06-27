Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$1,662
|$1,922
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,490
|$1,729
|Average
|$781
|$1,145
|$1,341
|Rough
|$545
|$800
|$954
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,880
|$2,166
|Clean
|$1,166
|$1,685
|$1,948
|Average
|$896
|$1,295
|$1,511
|Rough
|$625
|$905
|$1,075
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Trooper RS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,778
|$2,051
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,594
|$1,845
|Average
|$841
|$1,225
|$1,431
|Rough
|$587
|$856
|$1,018