2001 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility.
  • Truck-like handling that is less refined than some of the competition, expensive low-speed crash bills.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other trucks simply offer more. Consider a Trooper only if you are a diehard Isuzu fan.

Vehicle overview

Well over a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, four-door models joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain viable in a market populated by steadily improving competitors. The Rodeo claimed the entry-level slot for Isuzu in 1991, so the Trooper was moved into the upscale category in 1992. Since then, continued refinements have given the Trooper one of the best blends of style, comfort and utility in its class. Dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes are standard equipment. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic feet of cargo, which is over 10 percent more than its rival, the Ford Explorer. Ground clearance measures an impressive 8.3 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy ample legroom. A 3.5-liter, 24-valve DOHC V6 powers the Trooper, pumping out 215 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds of torque. Torque on Demand, Isuzu's traction system, which instantly directs more power to the front or rear wheels as needed, is standard on 4WD Troopers with an automatic transmission. With the system engaged, you get the on-road stability of all-wheel drive and off-road capability of part-time four-wheel drive. And with the generous 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, you can use and abuse your Trooper to its fullest capacity. Just make sure to avoid any low speed collisions with solid objects. In recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Trooper's repair bills in four different 5-mph crash tests totaled more than $11,000, the highest numbers ever recorded for such tests. Just backing up into a typical parking light pole at 5-mph resulted in over $3,300 worth of repair bills, not exactly your typical fender bender. In addition to the basic S model, there's the LS, which comes with heated cloth power seats, mesh 16-inch alloy wheels, an automatic transmission and standard six-CD changer. The Limited edition will get you a two-tone paint scheme, 12-spoke alloy wheels, power moonroof, and a beige leather interior. 2001 marks the 85th year of Isuzu Motors and to celebrate they have come up with a special Anniversary package for the Trooper. This limited-edition version includes exclusive Polar White Pearl paint, 12-spoke alloy wheels with accented Pearl White "windows", and chrome side steps for the exterior. On the inside, Anniversary Edition Troopers get leather and wood grain trim and a Nakamichi sound system.The Trooper has always been one of our favorite trucks because it has loads of personality and off-road ability. Although the 4WD may have been slightly off-putting in terms of value for those of us whose idea of rough terrain is the dirt parking lot of the sweet corn stand, the cheaper 2WD version, with its concurrent lower cost of ownership, will suffice nicely to traverse that mean pothole at the parking lot of Denny's.

2001 Highlights

An Anniversary package commemorating Isuzu's 85th year is the only new option for 2001 Troopers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Isuzu Trooper.

5(66%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
44 reviews
See all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV
Troopin guy,08/04/2006
I bought a 2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited with 144k on it and it runs great. Its power heated mirrors come in real handy when its foggy or you want to get into tight spaces. The 4x4 is very reliable for off-roading. THE SUNROOF IS HUGE! It is very smooth and luxurious for long trips and the towing capacity is great too. Its acceleration is better then most vehicles and the winter and power drive modes are very useful. And I love the seats; they are so comfortable and good-looking. Another impressive thing about the Isuzu Trooper is its huge cargo space; it could and will swallow anything (except another TROOPER). I love this vehicle, it is the best. I test drove its successor the Isuzu Ascender and it stinks!
Great SUV
Hazel,04/08/2008
Quality and reliability all in one great package. This is the 3rd Isuzu Trooper I have owned. Put over 240,000 miles on each of the first two without any problems. This car is wonderfully well designed and thoughtfully engineered. Truly built with all necessary comfort features and designed for off road traveling as well. I know I won't have to worry about unexpected mechanical problems for a long, long time.
it's nearly 2019 and I still own my 2001 Trooper
Jim,06/16/2018
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
It's nearly 2019 and I still own my 2001 Trooper. I can't give it up. Nothing out there compares in value. The Trooper has a real truck frame, great height from the road, fantastic traction when you need it, a nice ride, and comfort. Sure I wish the mpg was better, but when I sit in new SUV's they feel shabby, more like SUV wannabes. I bought the Trooper new and I am so happy I did. I have driven it on the streets with 21 inches of snow, and it just muscles through it, up icy hills and it digs in and goes. The paint is a little worn looking, but then again so am I. I have changed the oil every 3,000 miles. Did some transmission work at 100,000.00 and other than that just normal tune ups. I have looked at several new cars and I just can't bring myself to part with this vehicle. Buying something comparable today would cost me nearly $45,000. I only wish that Isuzu had not left the market.
Best vehicle ever made
aztrooper01,11/14/2006
I have always wanted an Isuzu Trooper for as long as I can remember. I have looked very hard and came across a 2001 S/4WD with an automatic transmission for only $5299. I called the dealer right away and drove down there to pick it up. It had everything I wanted and needed. I have driven it over a thousand miles since I bought it last week and it runs great. Smooth acceleration, stops, ride and turns. Not as top heavy as people say. The only thing I have done to it was put in a sound system as the stock one didn't have a cd player or subs. There is a slight problem with the transmission but will only cost between $400-$600 to fix. The front pump seal is bad. But can wait to fix it.
See all 44 reviews of the 2001 Isuzu Trooper
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M).

