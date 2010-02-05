Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Trooper Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5 41 Reviews
No vinegar, lots of oil!
Patrick,05/02/2010
I bought mine used in WI in 07 for $8K with 75K miles, now have 140K, hoping to make it to 250K. Recently replaced starter and timing belt. Truck-like ride and capability - no snow bank or towing job is a challenge. Huge cargo area ideal for 2 dogs and frequent Home Depot trips. Well appointed: massive sun roof, 6-CD, TOD, heated review mirrors. I MUST change oil every 3K miles and only get 15 MPG. Doesn't burn oil, just drinks a lot. Top heavy. Timeless exterior styling and one small repairable rust spot on back door. Been very pleased overall - this is a "guy's SUV" - a beast lacking nimble handling but a reliable workhorse. Perfect for winter states, boat or "sled" owners.
